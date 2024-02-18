Could Yamamoto be the Dodgers' ace?

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major splash this winter, signing both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while trading for Tyler Glasnow, among other moves. On paper, this is going to be a very good team that should be contending for a World Series. When it comes to their rotation, it's likely going to be Yamamoto, Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, and James Paxton. But, Clayton Kershaw will be back in the summer and Ohtani is set to pitch in 2025.

So, who could be the ace of the staff for 2024? Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts was asked about the possibility of Yamamoto being the No. 1 starter and sounded rather confident the phenom can emerge as a frontline arm for this ball club.

Via The LA Times:

“He’s very intelligent, very curious, and he’s going to be prepared and understand how to attack major league hitters,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I’m very confident that he can be a frontline starter.”

Saturday marked the first live bullpen for Yamamoto in a Dodgers uniform and boy, did he impress. The likes of Will Smith, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman were in awe of the 25-year-old, who showcased his electric mid-90s fastball and quality off-speed stuff.

“I’m glad he has Dodgers across his chest,” Freeman said. “Because that was very impressive.”

Yamamoto was being heavily pursued by many organizations this offseason but he decided to join his Japanese teammate Ohtani in Los Angeles. He sat at 96 mph on Saturday in Arizona and pounded the strike zone, showing exactly why he could be an immediate hit at the big league level.

Dodgers fans, get excited. Yamamoto is bound to be a star and possibly the Opening Day starter.