The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Phillies Projected Starters

Gavin Stone vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Gavin Stone (9-2) with a 3.03 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 92 innings pitched, 73K/28BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: No Decision, 3 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 2.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 43 innings pitched, 36K/12BB, .203 oBA

Cristopher Sanchez (6-4) with a 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97.1 innings pitched, 82K/27BB, .255 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: Loss, 4 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 60 innings pitched, 58K/9BB, .213 oBA

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Phillies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +110

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Phillies

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gavin Stone is having a very good season. In fact, I would not be surprised to see him finish as a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year award. He is coming off a tough start, but do not let that distract from how good he has been. In May and June combined, Stone finished with a 1.97 ERA, 52 strikeouts, and 13 walks in 64 innings pitched. The Dodgers were 9-1 in those 10 starts. If Stone can flush his last start, and go back to how he has been throwing, the Dodgers will win this game.

The Dodgers have one of the better lineups, even without Mookie Betts. They are batting over .250 as a team, and they are third in home runs in the MLB. Their barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity are all some of the best in the MLB, as well. In 19 games without Betts, the Dodgers still have an OPS of .789, and they have scored 103 runs. If their offense gets hot, the Dodgers will win this game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are one of the best teams in the MLB in general. They have the best record in the National League, and they are running away with their division. Offensively, the Phillies are third in batting average, seventh in OPS, seventh in home runs, and they talk plenty of walks. Philadelphia has a tough matchup in this game, but they are a very good offense. If they can get hot and stay hot with their bats, the Phillies will win this game.

Cristopher Sanchez has been a pleasant surprise the past two season, but especially this season. Sanchez has a sub-3.00 ERA, and he is coming off an excellent month of June. In June, Sanchez had a 1.64 ERA, and he walked just four batters. On the season as a whole, Sanchez does a great job keeping the ball on the ground. Against a team like the Dodgers, this is very important. If Sanchez can pitch like he did in June, and keep the Dodgers from driving the ball in the air, the Phillies will win this game.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game, and it could be a preview of the NLCS. For this game, I am going to take the Phillies to win at home. Sanchez has been good at home, and the Phillies are hard to beat in Philadelphia.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-130)