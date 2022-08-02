Rumor: Dodgers eyeing Cubs All-Star as possible Juan Soto ‘backup plan’

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be looking to add another big-name player.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, teams who see themselves as contenders are trying to get even better. The Dodgers are no different. Like many other of baseball’s best teams, the Dodgers have been linked to several of the top trade cadidates.

When trade rumors began to circulate around Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, the Dodgers were one of the few teams that had a realistic shot to acquire him. At just 23 years old, a franchise will need to be willing to tip the scale to acquire a player of that caliber.

With several other teams also in the Soto sweepstakes, the Dodgers may look to create a backup plan. A potential player that they have done their research on is Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.

Dodgers have looked at Ian Happ, though as with the Padres that seems like a backup plan to Soto — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Ian Happ, who is just days away from turning 28 years old, is currently having the best season of his career. Through 99 games and 408 plate appearances, he has already set several career-highs.

From a production standpoint, he has been one of the few bright spots in the Chicago Cubs lineup. Ian Happ has recorded 100 hits, nine home runs, and 46 RBI. He currently has a batting average of .279, which is by far the best of his career.

The Chicago Cubs have all but guaranteed that Happ and star catcher Wilson Contreras will be moved at some point. For a franchise that is trying to acquire assets for the future, the Dodgers could give the Cubs what they want.

While Ian Happ doesn’t give the same production that Juan Soto might, he can still help a team contend for a championship. The one-time All-Star is a great option for a team like the Dodgers looking to win now.