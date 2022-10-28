Dodgers eyeing World Series rival as potential Trea Turner backup plan

Will the Los Angeles Dodgers sign Carlos Correa? According to the New York Post, LA could have interest in the shortstop. The Dodgers would reportedly love to re-sign free agent Trea Turner. But should Turner choose to leave, LA will need to consider all of their options.

Dodgers fans may be surprised to hear that Correa is even on the table for LA. He was a prominent member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that defeated the Dodgers, and that 2017 was later linked to a sign-stealing scandal. Carlos Correa faced boo’s this season when the Minnesota Twins came to Los Angeles. One has to wonder how Dodgers fans would take to Correa playing on the team.

The organization has reportedly moved past the incident. But recent comments from Dave Roberts suggest otherwise.

“That’s fair,” Roberts said in reference to the Dodgers’ playoff criticism. “But if we would have won in ’17 (against the Houston Astros), would that have changed? So two in six years. I hate to sound like sour grapes. But we got ’17 stolen from us. They admitted it. That’s fact.”

The Dodgers’ options are not limited to Carlos Correa and Trea Turner. They have potential in-house options, and stars such as Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts will be available in free agency as well.

There is no question that Correa would provide a boost in terms of on-field production. As a result, the Dodgers may take a chance on him. But a decision to sign Correa could prove clubhouse chemistry concerns for Los Angeles.