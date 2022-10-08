‘We got ’17 stolen from us’: Dodgers, Dave Roberts still seething about Astros’ cheating scandal ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not quite ready to move past the Houston Astros cheating scandal. Manager Dave Roberts recently got brutally honest on the effect of the Astros’ scandal on the Dodgers legacy, per The Orange County Register.

That’s fair,” Dave Roberts said in reference to Dodgers’ playoff criticism. “But if we would have won in ’17 (against the Houston Astros), would that have changed? So two in six years. I hate to sound like sour grapes. But we (Dodgers) got ’17 stolen from us. They admitted it. That’s fact. Seventeen is the second year I was here. So we win in ’17 and it’s, ‘Everything they’re doing is right. This is the answer key. You name me a manager that wouldn’t take one out of six. And the other one was stolen. Yeah – only one. We won one.”

The Dodgers, despite featuring arguably the most talent on their roster since 2017, have only won a single World Series since Roberts took over as manager. But Roberts believes 2017 was stolen as a result of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Dave Roberts is looking to lead the Dodgers to a World Series win in 2022 following an 111-win regular season. In fact, most Dodgers personnel would say anything less than a World Series would be considered a failure.

For the most part, the MLB world has moved past the Astros cheating scandal. It rarely gets discussed in national media and people tend to ignore what occurred in 2017. But the Dodgers will use it as motivation for their 2022 MLB playoff run.