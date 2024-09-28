The Los Angeles Dodgers have had another excellent season, as they have already won yet another NL West title. Although they won’t hit 100 wins like they have a few times in the recent past, they’ve still had a very impressive campaign. The heart of the current top seed in the National League is designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. In his first season with the Dodgers, he’s set numerous records. His latest accomplishment? Breaking teammate Freddie Freeman’s club record of runs scored in a season.

“Shohei Ohtani’s homer gives him 132 runs scored. That’s a new Los Angeles Dodgers record,” reported DodgerInsider on X, formerly Twitter. “Freddie Freeman held the record for one year. He scored 131 times in 2023.”

Just in another feather in Ohtani’s cap, as he has been arguably the best player in baseball. His WAR of 8.8 is best in the NL, fourth only to the AL trio of Aaron Judge (10.8), Bobby Witt Jr. (9.2) and Gunnar Henderson (8.9). The Dodgers star is ending the first season of a 10-year, $700 million pact with the team, and is committed to bringing multiple championships to Los Angeles. Will his initial season in Dodger Blue also result in his third overall MVP award?

Shohei Ohtani favorite to win NL MVP in first season with Dodgers

The Dodgers have two more games left in the 2024 season, on the road against the Colorado Rockies. If they sweep the Rockies, then they will finish 98-64 on the campaign. That mark would be the best in the NL, clinching them the top spot in this year’s playoff field. Ohtani’s play has been a big factor in how well Los Angeles has played this season.

The 30-year-old Japanese superstar is hitting over .300 on the season (.305, to be exact) 54 home runs and 130 RBIs, to go along with 57 stolen bases. Ohtani has had the first ever 50/50 season, which is an absolutely mind-boggling number. There were five members of the 40/40 club before Ohtani became the sixth, including all-time home run king Barry Bonds. The fact that Ohtani reached that mark towards the end of August is another impressive feat on its own.

Matt Chapman (7.0 WAR), Ketel Marte (6.8 WAR) and Francisco Lindor (6.6 WAR) have also had stellar seasons, but they don’t reach the heights that baseball’s most recognizable star has achieved. Even with all the injuries that the Dodgers have sustained, including to Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts, Ohtani has kept them in the championship picture all season long. By the beginning of November, it will be known if the designated hitter and his team have won their first World Series trophy together.