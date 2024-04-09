The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Minnesota Twins for the second game of a three-game set Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Dodgers are 9-4 this season, and they were able to beat the Twins in game one of the series Monday night. In the win, Shohei Ohtani led the team with three hits, including his third home run of the season. James Outman was also able to go yard in the game. James Paxton earned the win by going six innings while allowing just two runs on three hits, and striking out four. Evan Phillips converted his fourth save of the season.
The Twins lost the series opener, which dropped their record to 3-5. Minnesota got their lone two runs off the bat of Manuel Margot. The two-run home run was his first of the season. He also had two of the three hits for Minnesota on the night. Bailey Ober threw five innings, allowed one run on three hits, and struck out seven in the loss. As a team, the Twins had 12 strikeouts on the night.
Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Dodgers. Louie Varland will make the start for the Twins.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Twins Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -186
Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +156
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Dodgers vs. Twins
Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT
TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports North
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tyler Glasnow has been unhittable this season. In his 17 innings pitched, Glasnow has allowed just eight hits. The Dodgers have won all three of those starts, as well. Glasnow should be able to keep that going in this game. The Twins have their struggles on offense, so Glasnow can have success. Expect him to go deep into this game and help the Dodgers cover this spread.
The Dodgers, as mentioned time and time again, are one of the most dangerous lineups in the MLB. Los Angeles will remain at the top of the MLB in most offensive categories for the duration of the season. With Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts, the Dodgers have three legit MVP contenders. If they can have a good game, the Dodgers will cover this spread.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins have a very tough matchup in this game. As mentioned, Glasnow is not easy to hit off, and that will not change in this game. However, through the first three starts, Glasnow's walk rate has gone up, his barrel rate is elevated, and he is not getting as many whiffs. The Twins have a chance to make some contact, but they have to force Glasnow in the zone. If Minnesota can take advantage of the mistakes over the plate, and find a few barrels, they have a chance to cover this spread.
Final Dodgers-Twins Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers have won all three of the games Glasnow has started this season. I do not think that changes here. I am going to take the Dodgers to win this game straight up on the road Tuesday night.
Final Dodgers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-186)