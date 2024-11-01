The Dodgers’ 2024 World Series win against the Yankees didn’t just bring a trophy back to Los Angeles — it brought perks that go beyond the usual victory parade and accolades. Local business owners are rolling out the red carpet, and one LA strip club owner is upping the ante with a lifetime VIP experience for the winning team, TMZ reports. Following their hard-fought series victory in New York, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and the Dodgers squad are getting exclusive VIP privileges at two premier Los Angeles clubs: 4Play The Gentlemen’s Club and Plan B.

“Frankie,” who owns both clubs, announced that every Dodgers player can claim a “Black VIP” card, granting them free entry and a lifetime of premium VIP booth seating at either location. This isn’t just about free access — it’s the ultimate celebration of the team’s dedication and success. The offer comes at a high-energy moment for LA, as the city anticipates a celebratory parade at Dodger Stadium. Frankie described this VIP gift as a gesture of thanks to the team and to the city that has supported them, emphasizing how much pride he takes in backing LA’s champions.

Dodgers players aren’t the only ones cashing in on the club owner’s generosity. Frankie extended the offer to Dodgers fans too, as long as they show up wearing their team’s colors. Fans decked out in Dodger blue will get their cover charge waived and enjoy their first drink and a complimentary dinner at either venue. “This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s passionate about supporting LA and bringing that championship energy!” Frankie shared in his announcement, clearly thrilled to reward Dodgers pride citywide.

Celebrations, Chaos, and an Unforgettable Parade

As LA gears up for Friday’s championship parade, the energy remains high — but not without some chaos. Fans erupted in celebration after Wednesday night’s game in New York, filling the streets with cheers, fireworks, and, unfortunately, a few incidents that turned the festivities a bit wild. Some fans got rowdy, with a handful of street scuffles and firework accidents, including one mishap that left a fan injured. However, the party spirit has continued strong, with the city looking forward to an epic parade where fans and players can finally revel together in LA.

On the field, the Dodgers claimed their title in dramatic style, coming from behind to secure a 7-6 win in the final game after trailing by five runs early on. World Series MVP Freeman led the charge with four home runs across the series, driving the team to victory and capping a memorable season. While they didn’t clinch the title at home, the Dodgers will bring the celebration back to LA, where fans await their heroes’ triumphant return at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers’ schedule on Friday might be packed, but for those in the mood to keep the celebrations going, the strip club VIP invite offers an afterparty like no other. With Frankie’s grand gesture, the Dodgers and their fans have a lifetime reminder of this historic win — a championship and a citywide celebration that are truly unforgettable.