It happened again. The Los Angeles Dodgers had a big lead on the road and blew it. This happened just before the All-Star break on a Saturday. The Dodgers, on July 13, had a 9-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning and lost 11-9 to the Detroit Tigers. An overworked bullpen, stretched to the limit due to all the injuries which have hit the Los Angeles starting rotation (Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Glasnow, and others) collapsed and failed to protect a large advantage. This time, two weeks later on another Saturday away from home, the Dodgers blew a five-run lead. This time the lead wasn't fully coughed up in one inning, but it was still a disaster. The Dodgers led Houston 5-0 after five and a half innings and then allowed four in the sixth. The Dodgers led 6-4 going into the bottom of the eighth and then allowed two runs to tie the game. Alex Bregman of the Astros then walked it off for Houston with a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth. Astros 7, Dodgers 6. Houston won the series and now has a chance for the sweep on Sunday.

It has been a weird week for the Astros. They lost a three-game series to the Oakland A's but have rebounded against the loaded Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani continues to crush baseballs and hit homers, but the Astros have found a way past the Dodgers' pitching staff and have maintained a slim advantage over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

Dodgers-Astros Projected Starters

River Ryan vs. Spencer Arrighetti

River Ryan (0-0) has a 0.00 ERA. The former North Carolina Tar Heel was magnificent for the Dodgers in his major-league debut this past Monday against the San Francisco Giants. Ryan did not allow an earned run in 5 1/3 innings of work. He gave the Dodgers a huge lift and will try to continue eating innings in this start. If he can give the Dodgers five innings an outing and not get shelled, Dave Roberts will love it. Los Angeles has a patchwork rotation and is just trying to get through the summer in a way which will enable the frontline starting pitchers to be rested, healthy, and prepared for the playoffs. The Dodgers will be there, but they need to be in good position to make a run at the World Series. Ryan probably won't be on the roster, but he can certainly set the table for October and make a hugely positive impression on the Dodger organization and his teammates.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 vs. the San Francisco Giants: 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (unearned), 0 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: none

Spencer Arrighetti (4-8) has a 5.65 ERA. The overall big-picture numbers look bad for Arrighetti, but we have to remember that much as the Dodger starting rotation has been chewed up by injuries, the Astros' rotation has been hit hard as well, with Lance McCullers, Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidy, and others being hammered by injuries in 2024. Arrighetti was thrown into the fire and had to learn on the job. He ate some losses in which he had to wear one for the team and save the bullpen extra work. His ERA ballooned to a very high level. Over the past several weeks, Arrighetti has improved, and he has become a competent major-league starter. He has been a real part of the Astros' rise in the standings and their push for another division title.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 vs the Oakland Athletics: 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 38 1/3 IP, 33 H, 19 R, 5 HR, 17 BB, 45 K

Here are the Dodgers-Astros MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +108

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Astros

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET/11:10 a.m. PT

TV: TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / SpaceCity Home Network (Astros) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers can get five good innings from Ryan and hammer Arrighetti. It's that simple.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are not a good hitting team. River Ryan faces a much, much tougher batting order, and he will get a rude wake-up call in Houston.

Final Dodgers-Astros Prediction & Pick

Expect a ton of runs. Take the over here.

Final Dodgers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Over 9