ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers send Colin Rea to the mound as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Brewers Projected Starters

Gavin Stone vs. Colin Rea

Gavin Stone (9-5) with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Stone went 4.2 innings, giving up six hits, a walk, and a home run in his previous start. He would surrender three runs and take the no-decision against the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Stone is 6-4 in ten starts on the road with a 3.75 ERA and a .257 opponent batting average.

Colin Rea (10-3) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Rea went seven innings in his previous start, giving up five hits and a walk. He would not surrender a run, as he took the win over the Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Rea is 6-2 in 11 games at home this year. He has a 3.68 ERA and a .209 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -126

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Shohei Ohtani has led the way this year. He is hitting .298 on the year with 35 home runs and 83 RBIs. Further, he has scored 87 runs this year. Ohtani has also stolen 32 bases this season. Teoscar Hernandez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .339 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs and 93 RBIs while scoring 65 times and rounding out the top bats of the year with Freddie Freeman. Freeman is hitting .289 this year with a .393 on-base percentage. Freeman has 17 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 67 runs scored on the season.

Teoscar Hernandez has been hot in the last week. He is hitting .400 over the last week with three home runs and eight RBIs. He has also scored eight times and stolen a base. Shohei Ohtani has struggled some in the last week. He is hitting just .160 in the last week with a .185 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIs while scoring twice in the last week. Freddie Freeman is hitting .304 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has a home run and four RBIS while scoring four times in the last week.

The current Dodgers have 22 career at-bats against Colin Rea. They have hit just .273 off of him. Shohei Ohtani is one for two with a home run, while, Teoscar Hernandez is 0-2 but has an RBI. Will Smith is also 0-2 but also has an RBI.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are seventh in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .251 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. Adames has 21 home runs, 80 RBIS, 13 stolen bases, and 66 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .283 on the year with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .356 on-base percentage and 74 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .228 but has a .311 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while he has scored 10 times on the year.

Willy Adamaes also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .348 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. Adames has four home runs and nine RBIs in the last week while scoring eight times. Meanwhile, Joey Ortiz is hitting .375 in the last six games. He has a home run and seven RBIs while scoring four times. William Contreras is also hot. He is hitting .360 in his last six games, with a home run, seven RBIs, and six runs scored. Rounding out the hot bats is Jackson Chourio. Chourio is hitting .308 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIS, and six runs scored.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Colin Rea has been great as of late. The Brewers have won the last four games Rea has started, while he has given up just four runs in his last 23 innings of work. Further, the Brewers have hit .304 in the last week. In their past six games, they have 12 home runs and 46 runs scored. The offense is hot, and thye have a solid pitcher going in this one. Take the Brewers to come away with a win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (+108)