The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Miami Marlins Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Marlins Projected Starters

Landon Knack vs. Ryan Weathers

Landon Knack (2-4) with a 3.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 innings pitched, 54K/15BB, .216 oBA

Last Start: at Atlanta Braves: Loss, 2 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 6 games, 4 starts, 4.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26 innings pitched, 23K/7BB, .264 oBA

Ryan Weathers (3-5) with a 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 71 innings pitched, 67K/20BB, .228 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: No Decision, 2.1 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 5.52 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29.1 innings pitched, 40K/9BB, .274 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -174

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Landon Knack has been up and down this season. This could be his best matchup, though. The Marlins are not a good offensive team, and that is something Knack has to take advantage of. Knack does not walk too many people, but he also does not get a lot of batters to chase out of the zone. This means he really attacks the zone, and forces the contact. However, in this game, Knack will be able to get the Marlins to chase.

Miami has the highest chase percentage, the second-highest first pitch swing percentage, the highest swing percentage, the eighth-highest whiff percentage. Knack should have no problem getting the Marlins to expand the zone.

The Dodgers should be able to hit the ball well. Weathers has not been good at home this season. His ERA is high, his oBA is just under .280, and he has allowed four home runs in six starts. The young left-hander has a lot of potential, but Miami has not been his friend. The Dodgers have a dangerous lineup, so they should be able to put good wood on the ball in this game. If they can get to Weathers, the Dodgers are going to win.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are not great at the plate, but Knack has not been great either. He has been called up and sent down this season, and he has given up seven runs through eight innings in his last two starts. His biggest problem is the long ball. Knack really struggles to keep the ball in the park. The Marlins are not the most powerful team, but they have a few guys that can hit the ball a long way. Knack will make mistakes over the plate, so the Marlins just have to crush those. If they do that, expect Miami to make this a game, and possibly win.

As mentioned, Weathers has struggled in Miami. However, he already has a start against the Dodgers, and it was a good one. He went six innings, allowed five hits, three runs, and struck out three. Now the Marlins did not give him any run support, but that outing is more than good enough to win a game. Weathers has to repeat that in this one. If he can have another quality start, the Marlins will have a chance to come out on top.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

It is hard to trust either pitcher in this game, so it will come down to which team has the better offense. That is the Dodgers. I will be taking Los Angeles to win this game Wednesday night.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-174)