Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the Dodgers in their series finale with the Marlins on Thursday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Marlins Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Edward Cabrera

Jack Flaherty (1-2) with a 3.04 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Jack Flaherty allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over three innings to take the loss versus Atlanta on Saturday.

2024 Road Splits: Jack Flaherty has been dominant on the road with a 7-3 record and 2.83 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.

Edward Cabrera (13-9) with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Edward Cabrera allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walk over six innings Friday, striking out nine and taking a loss against Washington.

2024 Home Splits: Edward Cabrera has pitched much better at LoanDepot Park, despite a 1-2 record he has a 3.56 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -210

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

Time: 4:40 PM ET/1:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Flaherty and the Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to secure a road victory against Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Despite Cabrera's recent improvements, Flaherty's experience and the Dodgers' potent offense give them a significant edge.

Flaherty, a seasoned veteran, brings a wealth of big-game experience to the mound. His ability to navigate through tough lineups and maintain composure in high-pressure situations will be crucial. Flaherty has shown flashes of his former All-Star form in recent outings.

The Dodgers' offense, one of the most formidable in the league, poses a significant threat to Cabrera. Los Angeles ranks among the top teams in runs scored, home runs, and OPS. Their lineup depth, featuring stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, can exploit any mistakes Cabrera might make.

Cabrera, while talented, has struggled with consistency this season. Despite recent improvements, Cabrera's tendency to issue walks (12.7% walk rate) could prove costly against a patient Dodgers lineup.

The Dodgers' bullpen, one of the strongest in the league, gives them an additional advantage in the later innings. Their ability to shorten games and protect leads will be crucial if Flaherty can hand them an advantage.

While Miami's home-field advantage shouldn't be discounted, the Dodgers have proven to be road warriors this season. Their ability to perform under pressure in hostile environments should neutralize any home-field edge the Marlins might have.

Flaherty's experience, coupled with the Dodgers' offensive firepower and bullpen strength, should propel Los Angeles to victory in this pivotal road game against the Marlins.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins are poised to secure a home victory against Jack Flaherty and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, despite the Dodgers' formidable lineup and overall team strength.

Cabrera has been on a remarkable upswing recently, showcasing his elite potential. In his last outing, he delivered a stellar performance, tossing seven scoreless innings against the Phillies. This dominant showing demonstrates Cabrera's ability to shut down potent offenses, a skill that will be crucial against the Dodgers.

The young right-hander's arsenal, particularly his devastating slider, has been generating an impressive number of swings and misses. With a 12.5% swinging strike rate and a 29.0% CSW (Called Strikes + Whiffs) percentage, Cabrera has the tools to keep the Dodgers' hitters off balance.

In contrast, Flaherty has struggled to find consistency at times this season. This suggests a vulnerability that the Marlins' offense can exploit, especially in the hitter-friendly confines of LoanDepot Park.

The Marlins' home-field advantage should not be underestimated. The team has shown resilience at home, and the familiar surroundings could provide Cabrera with an extra boost of confidence.

Moreover, the Marlins' motivation to finish the season strong and potentially secure a wild card spot will be a driving factor. The team's blend of young talent and veteran leadership, combined with Cabrera's electric stuff, should be enough to overcome the Dodgers and secure a crucial home victory on Thursday.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup, Jack Flaherty and the Dodgers are poised to edge out Edward Cabrera and the Marlins. Flaherty's experience and the Dodgers' potent offense will likely prove too much for the young Cabrera and the struggling Marlins. Look for the Dodgers to strike early, capitalizing on Cabrera's occasional control issues. While Cabrera may show flashes of his potential with some impressive strikeouts, Flaherty's ability to limit damage and pitch deeper into the game will be crucial. The Dodgers' superior bullpen will also play a key role in securing the win. Expect Flaherty to earn the victory and the Dodgers' offense to provide timely hits throughout the game.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-122), Under 8.5 (-118)