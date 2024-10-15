ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets head to Citi Field for game three of the National League Championship Series. Below we will continue our NLCS odds series with a Dodgers-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Mets Game 3 Projected Starters

Walker Buehler vs. Luis Severino

Walker Buehler (1-6) with a 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 75.1 innings pitched, 64K/28BB, .289 oBA

Last Start: at San Diego Padres NLDS: Loss, 5 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 6.53 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 30.1 innings pitched, 25K/16BB, .293 oBA

Luis Severino (11-7) with a 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 182 innings pitched, 161K/60BB, .243 oBA

Last Start: at Philadelphia Phillies NLDS: No Decision, 6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 16 starts, 2.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 97.1 innings pitched, 78K/34BB, .231 oBA

Here are the Mets-Dodgers NLCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLCS Odds: Dodgers-Mets Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -108

New York Mets: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Mets Game 3

Time: 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles needs to hit the ball well if they want to win this game. Walker Buehler has not thrown the ball well this season, and his lone postseason start was rough. This means the Dodgers really have to back him up. Luckily, Los Angeles has a very good lineup. Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani will lead the charge, and they are two of the best hitters in baseball. If the Dodgers hit the ball well, they are a tough team to beat.

One thing the Dodgers have done really well in this series is take their walks. Los Angeles walked seven times in their win, and they were able to draw eight walks in game two. Allowing the Dodgers to reach that base that many times without earning it is never going to be good. If Los Angeles draws their walks in this game, they are going to have plenty of runners in scoring positions. With that, the Dodgers will have a chance to put up some runs and win this game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Severino has thrown the ball decently well this postseason. He pitched well enough to lead the Mets to a win over the Brewers in the Wild Card series. He also kept the Mets in the game in his start against the Phillies. New York was not able to hold on in that one, but Severino was definitely good enough for the Mets to win. He has a tough matchup against the Dodgers in this game, but if he can go another six strong innings, the Mets will be able to win this game.

Severino is a better pitcher at home. During the regular season, Severino's ERA was more than two runs better at home, he allowed fewer hits, and opposing teams hit for less power. He has not made a home start yet this postseason, so the adrenaline is going to be pumping in this game. Severino should be able to give the Mets a great chance to win this game with a strong start.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

Walker Buehler has not been good this season, and he was hit around in his start against the Padres. Because of that, I think the Mets are going to hit the ball well while Luis Severino does enough to lead them to a win. I will take New York to win straight up.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-108)