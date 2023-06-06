The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) visit the Cincinnati Reds (27-33) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Reds prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Dodgers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Reds Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (+100)

Over: 10.5 (-110)

Under: 10.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Reds

TV: Spectrum, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (T-First in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 34-26 (57%)

Over Record: 34-24-2 (59%)

The Dodgers picked things up in May following a solid but not spectacular opening month. They shot up the standings following an 18-10 month and are now tied for first place in the NL West. The Dodgers' underlying numbers suggest they're one of the best teams in baseball as they rank second in the National League with a +55 run differential. Although they ride a two-game losing steak into Great America Ballpark, the Dodgers are primed for an offensive explosion in such a hitter-friendly park. LA ranks fourth in OPS, first in isolated power, and second in walk rate. They even have room to grow as well considering they hold the fourth-lowest BABIP.

Righty Tony Gonsolin (3-1) makes his eighth start of the season for the Dodgers tonight. The 29-year-old has quietly been an absolute ace through his first five MLB seasons and broke out with a career year last season. He's kept the momentum rolling this year thanks to a stellar 1.77 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. While his strikeout numbers are at a career-low right now (just a 6.3 K/9), he continues to give the Dodgers strong outings left and right. Last month, he threw just as many shutdowns (three) as games he allowed a run (three) and is coming off a stellar 6.0-inning, one-run start against the Nationals. Considering the Reds are batting nearly .040 points worse against righties compared to lefties this season, Gonsolin is lined up for another stellar start again tonight.

Los Angeles boasts stellar bats up and down their lineup but they continue to have two clear leaders in Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. The two superstars have been as advertised thus far and are red-hot coming into tonight's matchup. Over their last five games, Freeman holds a stellar .304 average while Betts leads the team with four homers, 20 total bases, and an absurd 1.326 OPS over that span. DH JD Martinez had a scorching-hot month of May as well – batting .311 while cranking out eight home runs in just 18 games.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 35-25 (58%)

Over Record: 33-27 (55%)

The Reds didn't generate much noise after a lackluster opening month but made significant ground on the weak NL Central in May. While they still sit 5.5 games back of the first-place Pirates, the Reds certainly find themselves in contention heading into the summer months. They've been strong against the spread at home – covering 55% of such games. The Reds don't boast eye-popping batting numbers but possess strong BABIP and walk numbers – meaning they're constantly on the base paths.

Righty Luke Weaver (1-2) makes his ninth start of the season for the Reds tonight. Gibson has struggled in his return to the starting rotation this season as he owns a 5.36 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through the first two months of the season. His strikeout stuff remains solid, however, with an 8.7 K/9. Additionally, Weaver is coming off a string of solid starts. Over his last four, he allowed three or fewer runs three times and only walked two over that span. He is suspectable to the long ball and faces a tough. matchup tonight. However, he shut down the Cardinals in his most recent home start – allowing no runs in 6.1 innings.

Cincinnati doesn't feature a ton of name-brand hitters in their lineup but they've certainly been getting the job done of late. Corner infielder, Spencer Steer has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball of late. He feasted throughout the month of May – batting .318 while pimping out six homers and collecting 63 total bases. Second baseman Jonathan India could be in line for a big night as well. He's batting .294 and slugging .447 against righties this season.

Final Dodgers-Reds Prediction & Pick

While the Reds have proven feisty this season, the Dodgers have taken full advantage of the stellar pitching of Tony Gonsolin. Expect their offense to provide him with more than enough run support tonight.

Final Dodgers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-120)