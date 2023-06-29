The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Rockies.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had been on a steady upward trajectory. The bullpen was getting better. The hitting was becoming more consistent. The wins were beginning to flow for a team which had been stuck in neutral for much of the first two and a half months of the 2023 MLB season. The Dodgers swept a short two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Then they won a series over the weekend against the defending champion Houston Astros. Then they came into Denver on Tuesday and shut out the Rockies. It was all going the Dodgers' way. The team had seemingly figured out how to correct its flaws and address its weaknesses.

Wednesday, the bullpen horrors which have marred a significant portion of the season came back to bite the Dodgers. The Los Angeles pen gave up five runs. The Dodgers lost 9-8 despite having a 6-4 lead midway through the game. Just when it seemed the Dodgers were really rounding into form, they took a step backward. Let's see if they rebound here or continue to squander the potential they have.

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-140)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+116)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-105)

How To Watch Dodgers vs Rockies

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers lost to the Rockies on Wednesday, but they still scored eight runs. It's not as though the Colorado pitching staff has figured out how to stop the Los Angeles batting order, which has been hitting the ball really well over the past several days and has generated home-run power. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith (whose injury earlier in the season hurt the Dodgers' overall offensive performance, a fact which needs to be made clear) are all seeing the ball really well right now. The Dodgers, going up against a subpar Colorado pitching staff, should be able to score five or six runs. That wasn't enough on Wednesday night in Denver, but on most nights, that will be enough to win. The Dodgers should be able to get back on track against an opponent whose pitching just doesn't match up well with Los Angeles' hitters.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are still playing with fire in their bullpen. Just when it seemed this pen was about to find a higher gear and an improved baseline level of performance, the Dodgers regressed on Wednesday. It brings up an obvious question: Just how much can this Dodger bullpen be trusted? The Dodger pen had a really good week, but Wednesday might have brought the good times to an abrupt halt. If this game is tied after five or six innings, the Rockies have to feel good about where they stand. If this becomes a three-inning ballgame, the Dodgers would be in a measure of trouble.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers very rarely lose three-game series against the Rockies. Take Los Angeles in this one.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5