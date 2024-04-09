An early week interleague series concludes as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Minensota Twice. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Twins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The two teams opened their series on Monday night. The Dodgers took an early lead on a Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly, but the Twins would take the lead in the third on a Manuel Margot home run. In the sixth, the Dodgers tied in, and then home runs by James Outman and Shoehi Otahni in the seventh would give the Dodgers the lead. They would go on to win 4-2.
The two teams will go at it again on Tuesday night. It will be Tyler Glasnow going for the Dodgers. He is 2-0 on the year with a 3.18 ERA. Louis Varland will be going for the Twins. He is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Twins Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -184
Minnesota Twins +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +154
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (-115)
How to Watch Dodgers vs. Twins
Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT
TV: SNLA/BSNO
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Twins.
The Dodgers are first in the majors in runs scored, second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Mookie Betts has been great this year. He is hitting .375 this season with a .508 on-base percentage. He has three doubles, a triple, and five home runs this year. Further, he has scored 17 times and driven in 11 runs. Shohei Ohtani has also been solid. He is hitting .345 with a .338 on-base percentage. He has seven doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Further, he has driven in eight runs and scored 12 times this year.
Teoscar Hernandez is also driving in a ton of runs. He has 14 RBIs already this year, with four home runs and two doubles. Further, he has scored ten times, while also hitting .280. Freddie Freeman has also started hot. He has a .348 batting average with a .466 on-base percentage. Further, he has eight RBIs.
The Dodgers pitching is 13th in team ERA while sitting eighth in WHIP and seventh in opponent batting average. Bobby Miller will be on the mound for this one. He is 1-1 on the year with a 5.87 ERA. Last time out was a struggle. He gave up five runs in just 1.2 innings, taking the loss against the Cubs.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Dodgers.
The Twins are 23rd in runs scored this year while sitting 30th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Carlos Correa has been solid so far this year. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .471 on-base percentage. Correia has scored four runs and driven in three so far this year. His only extra-base hits are the two doubles he has.
Meanwhile, Alex Kirilloff has been solid as well. He is hitting .370 with a .419 on-base percentage. He also has two RBIs as well, while scoring four times. The leaders in RBIs are Ryan Jeffers and Byron Buxton. Jeffers has four RBIs with a home run while hitting just .091. Buxton has four RBIs with three doubles while hitting .233
In the pitching department, the Twins are tenth in team ERA, ninth in WHIP, and 15th in team batting average. It will be Chris Paddack on the hill for the Twins in this one. He has made one start this year, going four innings, giving up six hits and two runs in a no-decision. Paddack has faced current Dodgers batters 51 times in his career. They have hit .275 against him, with Mookie Betts going five for six, with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs.
Final Dodgers-Twins Prediction & Pick
Not only do the Dodgers have the far better offense, Bobby Miller can perform as the better pitcher. He struggled in his last game, but it was against a much better offense than the Twins. The Dodgers have players in just about every spot that can hit, whereas the Twins are struggling to produce runs. Chris Paddack will not go deep into this game, meaning the Dodgers will get a chance to go against the Twins bullpen as well. If they can get to Paddack early and then continue the momentum against the bullpen, it will be an easy win for them.
Final Dodgers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-110)