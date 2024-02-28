Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his spring training debut for the team today against the Texas Rangers, and he looked as advertised in the outing.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason. It was a hefty price to pay for a pitcher who has not played in MLB yet, but the perception around that league is that he will hit the ground running and prove to be one of the better starters right away. The early signs and eye test from Yamamoto's first spring outing with the Dodgers show the upside he has.
In his spring debut, Yamamoto pitched two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three. He threw 19 pitches, and 16 of them were strikes. Dodgers fans were in awe of the stuff he displayed in the game against the Rangers.
Let's get to the best reactions to Yamamoto's Dodgers spring training debut on social media.
I can definitely get used to watching Yoshinobu Yamamoto toss the baseball pic.twitter.com/Hmo63xA3t1
— CamIsMoney (@CamIsMoney18) February 28, 2024
Safe to say Yoshinobu Yamamoto did well for his first Spring Training start pic.twitter.com/IGt3VSCTkL
— Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) February 28, 2024
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Cactus League debut is probably done after two dominant innings:
2 IP
1 H
0 ER
0 BB
3 K
He threw 16 strikes to just 3 balls. He faced the minimum number of batters for the Dodgers.
— Noah Camras (@noahcamras) February 28, 2024
16 strikes on 19 pitches for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who struck out 3 in his spring debut 🔥👀
2 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 3 Ks pic.twitter.com/42blkXpyke
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 28, 2024
Can't get over how good Yoshinobu Yamamoto looked. Just downright filthy in his Dodgers debut
— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) February 28, 2024
Here in Surprise, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 2 impressive innings in his MLB exhibition debut, striking out three.
Fastball hit 96, breaking stuff was pretty nasty.
Believe the hype.
— David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) February 28, 2024
Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches like he has a hot date he’s trying to catch after the game. Pumps strike after strike after strike. Works extremely fast sheesh
— Dillion Harper (@og_yungdilly) February 28, 2024
The Dodgers had an offseason that many fans could only have dreamed off. The headliner was signing Shohei Ohtani. Yamamoto choosing the Dodgers over teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets was the second biggest. Then you take into account the additions of players like Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez, the expectation will be for the Dodgers to contend for a World Series.
When looking at Los Angeles' rotation, there are still some question marks when it comes to experience and injuries. Yamamoto's inexperience is part of that, but he certainly looked the part in his first spring outing.