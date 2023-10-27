Thirteen years after the first game, Alan Wake 2's release date is upon us. Other than its story and gameplay, players are wondering about one other thing: Does Alan Wake 2 have a New Game Plus mode? Thankfully, the developers gave us an answer to that question.

New Game+ coming after launch. 🕹️ Retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades.

🕹️ New Nightmare difficulty level.

🕹️ New alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content. Exact release timing still TBD. #alanwake pic.twitter.com/x1GNHYQu7q — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 25, 2023

The short of it is that yes, Alan Wake 2 has New Game Plus (NG+). This announcement came from a tweet from the official Alan Wake Twitter account. It said the New Game Plus is “coming after launch”, with the “exact release timing still TBD.”

As for what the NG+ entails, the tweet gave us some information about it. First off, like most games with an NG+ mode, players will be able to “retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades.” That means that players won't need to grind again to get their weapons upgraded. Some players might think this is overpowered, as players can bring end-game weapons to the start of the game. It's anything but, as NG+ also introduces a new Nightmare difficulty level.

This means that the weapons and upgrades players bring over to NG+ will help them get a head-start in the Nightmare difficulty level. In this mode, enemies will definitely be harder to kill, and will definitely hit harder. As such, it is not at all overpowered. If anything, it's needed to survive in the harder difficulty.

Of course, it's not just the gameplay that will receive an update with the NG+ mode. The tweet teased that entering NG+ will unlock a “new alternative narrative”, which includes “new Manuscript pages and new video content.” That means that for players to experience everything that Alan Wake 2 has to offer, they will need to go through New Game Plus.

For comparison, the original Alan Wake did not have an NG+ mode. Granted, it also had a Nightmare difficulty that unlocked new manuscript pages. However, players could not carry over their weapons and skill from their previous run. Players had to start from scratch in the original game.

That's all the information we have about New Game Plus in Alan Wake 2. The game is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.