Does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have one last post-credits scene for the DCEU?

Despite the DCEU coming to a close with Aquaman 2 (properly titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), that doesn't mean there can't be a post-credits scene. Or does it?

What's it about?

Warning: Spoilers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ahead

Aquaman 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 James Wan joint. The film made over a billion dollars at the box office, so a sequel was inevitable.

Now, a half-decade later, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) is living his best life. He's the King of Atlantis, and just had a baby boy with his wife, Mera.

He squares off against David Kane/Back Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who is seeking revenge for his father's death. After defeating him with the help of his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), they make amends and go their separate ways.

However, before dismissing him, Arthur requests that his brother stays somewhat close in case he needs advice. Despite their bickering, they are brothers at the end of the day. And Arthur allows Orm to walk away and have his freedom — after suggesting he lays low for a while.

Is there anything in the credits?

We get a follow-up on Orm's whereabouts in a mid-credits scene. Right before the credits, a montage of the various Aquaman characters are shown. Orm, now dressed in human clothes, is eating a burger and beer — per his brother's recommendation — at a seaside restaurant.

That's where the film leaves him, as he's served his meal and hands the waitress Atlantis currency. He takes a bite out of the burger and seems unimpressed. Orm then spots a cockroach walking across his table. He picks it up, looks at it, and puts it on his sandwich amidst the lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Orm seemed to enjoy this version of the burger a lot more.

What does it mean?

Earlier in Aquaman 2 as Arthur and Orm are traveling through the jungle, they find cockroaches. Orm has never been on land before, much to Arthur's surprised.

“You haven't had a burger and beer? Or some ‘za?” he ecstatically asks him.

That's when Arthur realizes he can prank his brother. He plucks one up and offers it to Orm to eat. Not knowing any better, Orm eats it and after slight hesitation, realizes he enjoys it. He's not a complete moron, though, as when Arthur offered him a black goo-filled object, he swiftly replies, “You first.”

As for the bigger picture of the DCEU, it's an inconsequential mid-credits scene. Usually, the MCU reserves those for after the credits roll. But given that Aquaman 2 is the final entry from the Zack Snyder-led DCEU before James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, there's no need to set anything else up.

Jason Momoa is likely done as Aquaman. Unless Gunn and Safran are that gung-ho about his portrayal of the character. Patrick Wilson is also unlikely to return as Orm. This mid-credits scene was a way to end on a light-hearted note and (hopefully) send fans home laughing.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22.