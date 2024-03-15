Simon Cellan Jones' (The Family Plan) new Mark Wahlberg-led film, Arthur the King, is in theaters. But do fans have to stay for the credits? After the film's ending, moviegoers may want to grab some tissues.
It feels like most films these days have something in the credits. From a mid-credits teaser that gives a glimpse of what's next to a post-credits tag that'll make you laugh, a lot of films feature something to keep moviegoer's butts in seats.
What's Arthur the King about?
Arthur the King depicts the real-life story of Mikael Lindnord (renamed Michael and played by Mark Wahlberg). After he fails his team and loses a marquee race, he returns to racing years later.
He brings together a group of old teammates like Leo (Simu Liu) and Chik (Ali Suliman), and a prodigy, Olivia (Nathalie Emmanuel), for this new 435-mile race across the Dominican Republic.
Along the way, they encounter a stray dog. The dog, whom is eventually named Arthur, continues following them throughout the course. Long story short, Michael's team comes in second after saving Arthur from drowning.
The final sequences in Arthur the King play out the uncertainty of the title dog's health. He's in rough shape, and it's not looking like he will make it.
Miraculously, Arthur makes it. Jones and Co. definitely hold your attention until the eleventh hour, as the final shot shows Michael running over a hill before his canine friend is finally shown. Arthur is in good health, looking like he's at a healthy weight. It's the perfect ending to Arthur the King.
Is there a post-credits scene?
No, there's not a traditional post-credits scene at the end of Arthur the King. However, you may want to stay for them anyway.
As the pre-title card credits roll, photos of the real-life subject, Mikael Lindnord, are shown with Arthur.
