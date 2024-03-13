After its record-breaking Apple TV+ debut, Mark Wahlberg is seemingly coming back for The Family Plan 2, per director Simon Cellan Jones.
In an interview with ClutchPoints about his new Wahlberg-led film, Arthur the King, Jones confirmed that a sequel is being written as we speak.
“Well, the one [Wahlberg-led project] I would love to do is Family Plan 2, which we're talking about,” he said. “We're writing the script.”
While writing the script doesn't confirm anything, per se, Jones seemed optimistic. “Nothing's guaranteed, but there's a chance that could happen. And that would be really exciting and really fun.”
Before exiting the interview, Jones once again reiterated that The Family Plan 2 is coming. “Just look out for Family Plan 2,” he said.
Simon Cellan Jones is an experienced TV and film director. He's directed episodes of Edge of Darkness, Boardwalk Empire, Jessica Jones, Shooter, Ballers, and See in his career.
His latest film, Arthur the King, tells the real-life story of Michael Light's 435-mile race through the Dominican Republic. Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Juliet Rylance also star in the film.
The Family Plan
The Family Plan follows an assassin-turned-salesman (played by Wahlberg) who is forced back into action. His past begins haunting him, so he takes his family on a road trip to conquer his past.
Mark Wahlberg leads the cast. Michelle Monaghan, Ciarán Hinds, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, and Maggie Q also star in the film. Deadline reported that the film had the biggest debut in Apple TV+ history and was the “most-viewed movie ever.”