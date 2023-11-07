Ja Morant is an American basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. Let's look at Ja Morant's girlfriend history.

Does Ja Morant have a girlfriend? Ja Morant's girlfriend was previously Kadre Dixon, but the couple split amidst Morant's off-court issues.

Ja Morant is an American basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2019, as he led the Murray State Racers to the OVC Tournament title. The Racers then upset fifth-seeded Marquette in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Memphis Grizzlies chose Morant as the second overall choice in the 2019 NBA draft. He rewarded the team by winning the Rookie of the Year. He led the team to a playoff appearance during the 2020-21 season and then made his first All-Star game and All-NBA in 2021-22.

Morant was given a five-year, $193 million contract extension before the 2022-23 season. Morant has a net worth in 2023 of an estimated $50 million. No wonder he could afford to spend $3.05 million on a mansion in Eads, Tenn.

A disappointing season both on and off the court has shrouded his career in controversy heading into the 2023-24 season.

Who is Kadre (KK) Dixon?

Dixon was born in Antoine, Ark. She was born to DeShannon and Christal and has two siblings, Tyrik and BrayLee.

Dixon went to Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn. While attending school, she excelled on the college's basketball and volleyball teams. Dixon set her sights on being a professional athlete, but her postcollege sports career didn't pan out.

She is an entrepreneur and author. She is the founder and chief executive officer of Dixon Brands LLC.

Her company attempts to connect individuals from multiple backgrounds, supporting them in discovering their purpose in life. She is a children's book author, writing and publishing Kaari & Kree's Ultimate Coloring & Activity Book.

Dixon has gained attention with her and Morant's relationship. She has over 58K followers on Instagram. One fewer follower is Morant.

It was discovered in January 2023 that they didn't follow each other on Instagram. The pair began dating in 2017 while Morant was still in college.

They have one child together, a daughter named Kaari Jaidyn Morant. Kaari was born on Aug. 7, 2019.

Ja Morant's off-court issues

Ja Morant addressed a reported postgame confrontation between Pacers players and his friends: "All that stuff, pretty much false. It's been proven. That's all I've got to say on it." "I'm protecting my energy. Not responding to nobody else. Not entertaining nobody else." pic.twitter.com/fRbcnKok8D — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) February 7, 2023

Morant's split from Dixon came around the same time as off-court issues began to crop up. Morant and his friends arrived at a Finish Line shoe store in a Memphis mall to assist Morant's mother. The group threatened the employee before leaving and fought with mall security in the parking lot.

A report came out that Morant and a friend beat up a 17-year-old. The incident stemmed from a pickup basketball game where he went to check the ball to Morant, and it hit him in the face.

Before the youth could leave the property, he alleged that Morant flashed a gun. Morant told police that he was acting in self-defense and denied the gun part. The events that transpired over the next few months would make the gun denial difficult to believe.

Morant had an altercation with the Indiana Pacers in a January 2023 game. Members of the Pacers alleged that Morant entered a van in the stadium's garage, and a red laser was aimed at the team. The Pacers feared the laser was attached to a gun, but this was never confirmed.

Ja Morant suspensions

On March 3, Morant went live on Instagram inside a Denver nightclub and was seen flashing a gun. Morant received an eight-game suspension from the NBA.

Two months later, Morant was on Instagram Live again. He was inside a car with the same group of people present for the Pacers incident. The camera panned to Morant, and he waved a gun before his friend tried to drop the camera. The NBA issued a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season.

Ja Morant will be trying to stay out of the public limelight as he tries to get his career back on track. A part of staying out of the public might involve keeping his dating life clean. With the infamy surrounding Morant, it's also possible that no one will want to be associated with him until he cleans it up.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Ja Morant's dating history.