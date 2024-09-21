Most franchise movies have a post-credits scene, but does Transformers One follow suit?

After such a heavy ending, does the movie lighten the mood with a post-credits scene? Or does it set up future sequels in the franchise? The answer will make fans happy.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Transformers One

Do you have to sit through the credits of Transformers One?

Yes, you should watch the credits of Transformers One for a mid and post-credits scene. The first scene, which takes place after the title card in the mid-credits sequence, is a comedic one.

Bumblebee (Keegan-Michael Key) returns to the garbage disposal to greet his old friends Steve and AA Tron, which are made of scraps. He shows off his new powers now that he is a Transformer.

This backfires. He accidentally chops the head off of Steve. Earlier in the movie, Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) accidentally destroy another one of Bumblebee's friends.

The mid-credits scene in Transformers One is played for laughs. It is a harmless scene that does not set up anything for the future of the franchise.

A sequel setup

The Transformers One post-credits scene, though, is a different story. It picks up with Megatron as he delivers a bone-chilling monologue.

He is now leading the Decepticons as they forge a new path. Starscream (Steve Buscemi) is now aligned with him as his second-in-command. They are branding themselves with the Decepticon logo, following in Megatron's steps.

This sets up another sequel down the line where Megatron continues becoming the villain Transformers fans know and love. Since Transformers One takes place before the events of Michael Bay's 2007 movie, there is a lot of room to fill in the blanks with more sequels.

What is Transformers One about?

Transformers One is a prequel to the live-action movie franchise. It depicts the early days of Optimus Prime and Megatron's relationship.

They go on a mission that will save Cybertron. They are joined by Elita (Scarlett Johansson) and B-127/Bumblebee. Together, they change the fate of their home planet.

Josh Cooley, known for directing Toy Story 4, directed Transformers One. Earlier in his career, he worked on various Pixar projects, including The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, Up and Cars 2.

In 2015, he co-wrote the script of Inside Out with Pete Docter and Meg LeFauve. The movie was a smash hit, grossing over $850 million at the box office and winning Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. It also launched a sequel, Inside Out 2, which was released in 2024 and made over $1.6 billion.

For his work, Cooley received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Inside Out. It ultimately lost to Spotlight, written by Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy.

Toy Story 4 was similarly a big hit. It made over $1 billion at the box office and reassembled the iconic cast. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Annie Potts all returned to reprise their respective roles. Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeline McGraw, Tony Hale, Ally Maki, and Keanu Reeves also starred in it as new characters.