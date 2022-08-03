Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil had a smoking one-word take on quarterback Davis Mills: “Dog.”

#Texans LT Laremy Tunsil was asked about Davis Mills today. Here was his response: pic.twitter.com/yEUpkGTvLH — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) August 1, 2022

Don’t laugh because Davis Mills is a true gamer. In the 2021 NFL season, Mills took on the responsibility of starting for the Texans under center for almost the entire season even though he was just a rookie at that time. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor started for the Texans in the first two games of that season, but an injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 paved the way for Mills to immediately test his abilities as an NFL starter.

Although the Texans went just 2-9-0 in the games started by Davis Mills, that was hardly his fault, as Houston was not at all considered ready to be a playoff contender. Laremy Tunsil is hoping that with Mills’ excruciating experience in Year 1 of his NFL career, the quarterback will come up with a much better season in 2022. In 13 games (11 starts) in 2021, Mills had totals of 2,664 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while connecting on 66.4 percent of his pass attempts. That completion rate is a positive sign for Mills, who was taken by the Texans in the third round (67th overall).

Mills has also said that he plans to add more muscle to handle the physicality of the NFL better. At the same time, that’s also a call for Laremy Tunsil and the rest of the Texans’ offensive line to step up after Houston ranked just 24th in the NFL in 2021 with a 7.63 QB sack rate on offense.