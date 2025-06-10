After a brief injury scare during OTAs, C.J. Stroud will return to commanding the Houston Texans' offense at mandatory minicamp.

Despite concerns of a shoulder injury, Stroud is back on the field and throwing during minicamp, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans added that he has “no concerns” about Stroud's shoulder, per Rapoport.

Stroud initially caused concern when he did not throw much during the team's OTAs. He reportedly took it easy for most of the spring, leading to fans worrying about his 2025 availability. However, Ryans is now the second Texans coach to dismiss the injury after offensive coordinator Nick Caley issued similar comments at the end of OTAs.

Without Stroud, Houston got extended looks at Davis Mills, Kedon Slovis and Graham Mertz in OTAs. Mills is no stranger to the organization — he started 26 games in 2021 and 2022 — but neither Slovis nor Mertz has played an official NFL snap. Slovis ended the 2024 season on the Texans' practice squad, while the team drafted Mertz in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

C.J. Stroud leads new-look Texans offense in 2025 minicamp

Stroud's return coincides with the addition of Nick Chubb, who signed with the Texans on Monday. Stroud and Chubb join Houston's new-look offense, which features several exciting new weapons.

In addition to Chubb, the Texans' offense will also debut Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Woody Marks in 2025. Houston added Higgins, Noel and Marks in the 2025 NFL Draft, all within the first four rounds. Higgins and Noel remain teammates after playing together at Iowa State.

While the offense features several new pieces, it will also be incomplete in 2025. Houston added Kirk to offset the loss of Tank Dell, who will miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season with a torn ACL, MCL and LCL. Dell also dislocated his kneecap in the gruesome injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 of the 2024 season.

The Texans also added a new piece up front, signing tackle Cam Robinson to a one-year deal in free agency. Offensive line was their biggest issue in 2024, particularly in the passing game. Stroud took 52 sacks on the year, the second-most in the league behind Caleb Williams.