The Cleveland Browns chose not to re-sign Nick Chubb this offseason. Instead, they let the four-time Pro Bowl running back walk in free agency and Chubb ultimately landed with the Houston Texans on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes performance-based incentives.

There was some concern regarding Chubb’s recent injury history, which limited the former second-team All-Pro to 10 games total over the last two seasons. However, Chubb is not worried.

“That’s all behind me. Injuries happen… With what I did, it takes about two years to get back. So, I’m over the hump. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have in a long time,” Chubb said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Now healthy, Nick Chubb is ready to bounce back with Texans

Chubb suffered a horrific knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. He was eventually diagnosed with a torn MCL and damaged ACL. The injury ended his season and kept him sidelined for the first six games of 2024. Then, when Chubb was healthy enough to take the field last year, he only lasted eight games before sustaining a season-ending foot injury.

However, prior to the IR stints that have dominated Chubb’s career over the last two seasons, the seven-year veteran established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Chubb rushed for at least 996 yards and averaged nearly 10 touchdowns in each of his first five seasons in the league. He strung together four straight 1,000-yard campaigns from 2019-2022. That’s the player the Texans believe they acquired.

Former Browns teammate Myles Garrett was saddened by the loss of Chubb. The star defensive end acknowledged that his departure was a blow to the team. Cleveland selected Chubb in the second round (35th overall) of the 2018 draft. He finished his Browns career with 7,885 total yards and 56 touchdowns in 85 games.

Texans fans are grateful to the Browns for letting Chubb go. Houston had already benefited from the lopsided Deshaun Watson trade, which netted the Texans three first-round picks. Now Cleveland allowed Chubb to sign with Houston.

While the veteran back believes he’s fully healthy, he’s unlikely to receive a massive workload with the Texans. The team already has Joe Mixon in the backfield and the two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a strong debut in Houston, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

The Texans will employ both backs in 2025. The shared duties should help to prevent injury and keep both RBs fresh for a potential postseason run.