The Houston Texans will be entrusting the bulk of the team’s quarterbacking duties to the arm of Davis Mills, who is going hard in the offseason in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL campaign. According to Deepi Sidhu of HoustonTexans.com, Mills added some pounds and an intriguing facial feature he hope would lead to better performance — and luck — this year.

QB Davis Mills said this offseason he wanted to add some bulk to his frame so he can better withstand hits. Also added a mustache which he said he “might” keep. #Texans

Mills, who is entering his second year in the NFL, had an up-and-down stint in his first season in the pros. He played 13 games in 2021 and started 11 of those, finishing the 2021 NFL season with 2,664 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, while completing 66.8 percent of his pass attempts. Those aren’t bad figures, but there is definitely plenty of room for him to improve, and the Texans are hoping that he continues to elevate his game going forward.

The Texans were one of the worst teams in the NFL in the 2021 season, so there’s really no way but up for the team that churned out a poor 4-13 record last year.

With Mills under center for the Texans for the most part in 2021, Houston averaged just 16.5 points and 278.1 total yards per game, 30th and 32nd in the NFL, respectively.

Time will tell whether Mills’ mustache will ultimately be viewed as the lucky charm for the Texans. Otherwise, Mills might have to think about moving on from it.