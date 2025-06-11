The Houston Texans signed Nick Chubb to a one-year, $2.5 million contract that could be worth up to $5 million if performance-based incentives are met. The four-time Pro Bowler is leaving the Cleveland Browns after seven seasons with the team. And Myles Garrett is sad to see him go.

“It’s an emotional blow to not having him here, but we’ve got to keep on moving, keep on trucking. We got some very talented backs in that room. Some young hungry guys who have a hell of an example to watch and some shoes to fill. But he’s one of the best to ever do it in the brown and orange and we appreciate everything he’s done,” Garrett said after Chubb’s departure, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“I know it means a lot to the fans, but he means a lot to us as well in the locker room,” Garrett added.

The Browns let RB Nick Chubb leave for the Texans

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium.
Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While Garrett is struggling with his team’s decision to move on from Chubb, Texans fans are thankful for the Browns. First Cleveland sent three first-round picks, a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder for quarterback Deshaun Watson in a truly awful trade. And now they let Chubb walk in free agency.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett flashes a smile during training camp on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Berea.
Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the field before the game against the New York Jets.
Browns running back Nick Chubb is all smiles on the sideline during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea. Mandatory Credit: © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 29-year-old running back exploded on the scene after being selected by the Browns in the second round (35th overall) of the 2018 draft. Chubb strung together four 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Cleveland from 2019-2022, scoring at least eight touchdowns each year.

However, a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season knocked the running back out for the next 23 games. And after returning in Week 7 last year he would only last eight games before sustaining a season-ending foot injury in Week 15.

Now with the Texans, Chubb will attempt to recapture his Pro Bowl form. He’ll work alongside fellow veteran back Joe Mixon, who’s coming off his fifth-career 1,000-yard season in his debut campaign with Houston.

Garrett and the Browns will look to rebound from last year’s disappointing 3-14 finish. Although it appeared as if Garrett would be leaving Cleveland after the 2024 season. The veteran defensive end requested a trade, stating he wanted to compete for a championship. But the Browns refused to move him.

Ultimately Garrett agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. He’ll now cry himself to sleep on a very large bed of money through the 2030 season.