The Houston Texans entered the 2025 NFL offseason with high hopes of turning promise into postseason consistency. Armed with a franchise quarterback in CJ Stroud and a feisty young defense, the pieces were theoretically in place for a playoff push. However, an underwhelming minicamp has put several veterans on notice. With a wave of promising rookies gunning for reps, roster spots are far from guaranteed. Two wide receivers, once expected to be pivotal to the Texans’ rise, now find themselves at the center of serious cut or trade rumors.

A Messy Offseason

The offseason started a bit rocky for the Texans, as their biggest weakness became even worse. They had one of the worst offensive lines in 2024, which played a major role in Stroud’s sophomore slump. Houston responded by trading away left tackle Laremy Tunsil. He allowed the second-lowest pressure rate at the position but also a league-leading 17 penalties.

Sure, the Texans got good value from Washington for Tunsil. However, current starting left tackle Cam Robinson is a massive downgrade. They also swapped guard Kenyon Green for safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. In addition, they signed veteran Laken Tomlinson and made a trade with the Vikings for Ed Ingram.

Houston got the better player in the deal, but they weakened an already weak unit while adding to a secondary filled with talent. Christian Kirk may have been the Texans’ best addition this offseason because they got him for next to nothing. More on him later, though.

The Texans’ draft class was the front office's saving grace in the offseason.. Second-round pick Aireontae Ersery is a mountain of a man, and he has starting upside in the NFL. They selected a pair of productive Iowa State wide receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Note that Stefon Diggs is gone and Tank Dell is expected to miss a chunk of the upcoming season.

Houston also inked contract extensions for superstar cornerback Derek Stingley Jr and versatile safety Jalen Pitre. Both are foundational pieces of the secondary. It was smart to lock them down long term. Now, while the defense looks solid, the competition on offense, particularly at wide receiver, could lead to some difficult veteran decisions in the coming weeks.

Here we'll try to look at the two Houston Texans players who may be in danger of getting cut after their 2025 minicamp.

1. Veteran Addition Facing a Rookie Surge

When the Texans landed Christian Kirk in a quiet trade this offseason, it felt like a low-risk steal. The former Jaguars standout is still just 28 and had been a reliable weapon when healthy. But “when healthy” is the key phrase. Kirk is coming off a season-ending collarbone injury and didn’t look 100 percent during minicamp drills. Even more concerning? Houston may not need him as much as it initially seemed.

The Texans used two of their top three picks on Higgins and Noel. Both have shown early chemistry with Stroud and flashed big-play potential in 7-on-7 work. Higgins, in particular, has drawn praise for his size and ball-tracking ability. Meanwhile, Noel’s route running has already made him a favorite in the slot.

Kirk is entering the final year of his contract. He is set to count just under $5 million against the cap. If the Texans cut him before Week 1, they could save around $2 million. That’s not game-changing money. Still, it might be enough to tip the scales if the rookies continue outperforming him in camp.

Even worse, Kirk isn’t a core special teams player. This limits his value as a depth piece. Right now, the writing may already be on the wall. Unless he has a standout performance in training camp and the preseason, Kirk could be one of the more surprising veteran cuts this summer.

2. A Fan Favorite on the Outside Looking In

John Metchie III’s NFL journey has been as inspirational as it has been frustrating. Diagnosed with leukemia in 2022, Metchie missed his entire rookie year but courageously returned to the field the following season. Unfortunately, the production hasn’t followed. In two years, Metchie has tallied just 412 receiving yards, one touchdown, and has yet to crack the 50 percent snap share mark in any season.

The Texans have been patient, but that patience may have run out.

Of course, Houston has aggressively added to its receiving corps over the last few years. They have Nico Collins (2021), Tank Dell (2023), Xavier Hutchinson (2023), and now Higgins and Noel (2025). They also had a one-year rental with Stefon Diggs. At this point, Metchie isn’t just battling for a role. He’s battling to stay employed.

There were whispers around the league last offseason that teams had inquired about Metchie’s availability. He’s still just 24 years old, so a fresh start might be his best hope of rebooting his career. A trade would likely net a late-round pick. More importantly, though, it could give Metchie the reps and confidence he needs. That's something he’s unlikely to get in a crowded Texans receiver room.

Unless he dramatically changes the narrative during preseason action, Metchie feels like the odd man out. His story is compelling, but the NFL is a business, and his on-field résumé simply hasn’t been enough to justify a roster spot in 2025.

Tough Decisions Ahead

The Texans are transitioning from rebuilding to contending, and that shift always comes with painful cuts. While Christian Kirk and John Metchie III both offer intriguing upside, their hold on a roster spot is tenuous at best. With promising rookies on the rise and competition heating up, Houston’s coaching staff may have to make cold decisions in pursuit of long-term success.

One thing is certain: the Texans’ wide receiver room will look very different by Week 1 — and perhaps a little younger, faster, and more cost-effective too.