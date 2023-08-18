Dolly Parton has orchestrated a Beatles reunion with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The trio collaborated on a rendition of the iconic Beatles track, “Let It Be.”

On August 18, Parton released her rendition of “Let It Be” for Rockstar. Parton predominantly sings the verses as McCartney joins her on the “speaking words of wisdom, let it be” lines. Starr's signature hi-hat comes in during the second verse; just like on the Beatles' version.

Also included on the track are Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton (you'd assume one or both that take on George Harrison's signature guitar solo).

The Beatles cover is the latest release for Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar. Her album is Dolly Parton's first rock album — who was recently inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. Rockstar will feature nine original tracks and 21 covers. Two singles have been released, “World on Fire” and a medley of Queen's “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

Some of the other tracks include “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” (with P!nk and Brandi Carlile), “Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (with Elton John), “Every Breath You Take” (with Sting), “Stairway to Heaven” (with Lizzo), “Free Bird” (with Lynyrd Skynyrd), and “Wrecking Ball” (with Miley Cyrus.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are the two remaining Beatles. The former weighed in via his social media accounts, saying, “Thanks Dolly for doing my song. I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on! Love Paul x.”

Rockstar will be released on November 17.