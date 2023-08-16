The Miami Dolphins roster looks to be one of the most explosive in the league with Tua Tagovailoa throwing to speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but filling out the pieces around them still needs to be solved throughout the 2023 NFL preseason. Two of the early risers so far in training camp and practices for the Dolphins have been rookie running back De'Von Achane and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

RB De'Von Achane

After being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, De'Von Achane hasn't taken long to win over teammates on the Dolphins roster during training camp and practices.

While Achane may profile as a scat back or a gadget-type player at 187 pounds, Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins coveted the rookie running back for his speed and are giving him every chance to prove he can hold up to a heavy workload between the tackles.

Achane's teammates have taken notice, as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle told Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

“I’ve seen him running between tackles and break tackles and stay on his feet and do a lot of amazing stuff this camp,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said. “I’m like, ‘Man, he’s going to be good.’ ”

Achane is also doing the dirty work in pass protection, as backup quarterback Mike White shared with the Palm Beach Post.

“That fires you up,” quarterback Mike White said of Achane picking up pass rushers. “That makes you want to get him the ball more. That's a very selfless job, picking up a linebacker full steam. So it's a lot of fun to play with him. It's a lot of fun to watch him grow.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Miami's usage of Achane in the opening preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons showed they're willing to use him in a variety of ways. Achane returned a kick, received short-yardage and red zone touches, ran between the tackles, and was used as a receiver. In total, Achane led the Dolphins in receiving yards (4 receptions, 41 yards) and received 14 total touches.

It's clear that Achane is considered a playmaker, and could offer a different type of explosiveness and versatility offensively at running back than Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert.

With Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott joining AFC East division rivals in the New York Jets and New England Patriots, the Dolphins may be content to ride into the season with the group they have. A big part of that willingness appears to be the play of Achane, and the big play element he provides to an offense that's chock full of it on the outside with Hill and Waddle.

Braxton Berrios, WR

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will dominate targets once again, but Mike Gesicki's departure to New England will open up some slot snaps for one of Miami's other receivers. With no one really impressing in the tight end group, Miami could look to a familiar face to work against single-coverage inside.

Enter former Jets wide receiver and University of Miami alum Braxton Berrios, who is reportedly having an excellent training camp for the Dolphins this preseason and has impressed wide receiver coach Wes Welker, as he explained to Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald.

“Braxton is doing an unbelievable job,” Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker said. “He has good speed. He has a lot of football knowledge. He can get in and out of breaks. He’s been doing really well out there and just another guy that can separate and get edges and also has some speed to take to the house, if the opportunity presents itself.”

Berrios can bring even more speed to a Dolphins roster that thrives on that, along with some help in the return game. Berrios, 27, has career totals of 107 catches, 1,085 yards, and 10 total touchdowns in his four seasons in the NFL and was made an AP All-Pro selection in 2021 as a kick returner.

The third receiver spot seems wide open on the Dolphins roster, as Berrios will battle with Cedric Wilson Jr., River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Erik Ezukanma and newcomer KeKe Coutee, and others for those snaps. Berrios's impressive short-area quickness and long speed could be a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel's offense, and his stock appears to be rising with an impressive training camp in the books and more Dolphins preseason action on the horizon.