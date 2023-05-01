The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Miami Dolphins finished with four selections this year. After several flashy trades in recent seasons, the Miami Dolphins have substantially diminished capital to play with in the 2023 NFL Draft. Did they maximize their potential despite minimal opportunities? Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Dolphins made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins’ most pressing priority is to safeguard quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As a result, the more things change, the more they remain the same. Keep in mind that Terron Armstead is a fantastic player who is frequently injured. Meanwhile, Austin Jackson has the potential to be improved. Liam Eichenberg has just not caught on in the NFL, and the Dolphins should try to strengthen their guard position.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 2, Pick 51- CB Cam Smith (South Carolina)

Grade: A

Despite already having acquired Jalen Ramsey earlier in the offseason, there were murmurs that the Dolphins might use their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select a cornerback. They did exactly that. Now, while some might find the selection of Cam Smith surprising, remember that he garnered early attention as a potential first-round pick for good reason.

Smith possesses the physical swagger typical of Gamecocks cornerbacks, exemplified by former South Carolina standout Jaycee Horn. His game is defined by athleticism, with explosive speed and fluidity that are essential for playing at a high level in the NFL. He is equally adept at covering receivers and stopping the run. For sure, Smith is a smart choice for the Dolphins, despite other positional needs.

Also remember that at the NFL Combine, Smith ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. He recorded a vertical leap of 38 inches, and broad-jumped 11 feet and two inches, putting him in the 99th percentile for the broad jump. His speed, explosiveness, and size make him a versatile player who can be deployed in multiple positions. That is one of his most attractive qualities.

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have a great weapon at his disposal in a defensive back who can line up all over the field. This also adds depth to the team, as injuries are bound to occur during the season. Having a player with the versatility to play cornerback, nickelback, and safety is a significant advantage.

Round 3, Pick 84- RB Devon Achane (Texas A&M)

Grade: A

The Dolphins had some disagreements among their fans regarding their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, everyone can agree that selecting Devon Achane, the Texas A&M running back, in the latter half of the third round was a great decision. The Dolphins have been in desperate need of a game-changing running back for several draft classes. Their hopes and dreams now rest on Achane, who looks to fit the bill perfectly.

Achane’s speed is unparalleled. In truth, it is hard to find a more suitable word to describe him. He moves like a lightning bolt and could easily be mistaken for an Olympic sprinter. However, he is much more than just speed. Achane brings explosion, acceleration, agility, vision, and ball security to the game. Due perhaps to his smaller frame, Achane was overlooked in this draft class. That makes him a steal for the Dolphins.

The fit between Achane and the Dolphins is perfect. This is considering the team only had four draft picks. Although they re-signed Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., the Dolphins still needed to add a running back in this year’s draft to complete their powerful offense. Recall that they ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards per rush (4.3) and rushing touchdowns (12) last season. Moreover, Miami was last in the league in NFL Next Gen Stats’ rushing yards over expectation. In fact, they finished with a minus-0.4 per carry. However, under coach Mike McDaniel’s guidance, Achane has the chance to become a versatile threat to opponents.

Round 6, Pick 197- WR Elijah Higgins (Stanford)

Grade: B

In 2023, the Dolphins were willing to take on the puzzle that is Elijah Higgins, who was initially announced as a tight end. Higgins is a massive receiver who can line up anywhere on the offense, offering versatility.

Although he posted impressive test results for his size, he did not excel in contested catches and seldom used his size to his advantage. If he can enhance his catch-point ability, Higgins could become a reliable target in goal-to-go situations. For sure, he can potentially make a home for himself in the end zone.

Round 7, Pick 238- OT Ryan Hayes (Michigan)

Grade: A

The Dolphins acquired offensive tackle Ryan Hayes in a later round, but he fell in the draft due to his lack of strength and balance. Nonetheless, Hayes has a massive frame. Remember that he stands 6’6 and weighs 298 pounds. His perceived coachable faults also have a lot of provide room for improvement.

Overall, consider that the Dolphins had the fewest picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite that, they addressed a major need by acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade earlier in March. Their success, however, will depend largely on the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed a significant portion of the previous season due to concussions. In spite of this, the Dolphins made solid picks in the draft. Their first two selections, cornerback Cam Smith and running back Devon Achane, should make immediate impacts.