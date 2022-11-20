Published November 20, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.

After the game concluded, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith was asked about his trash talking with Jalin Hyatt. The Gamecocks CB responded with a savage shutdown of the Tennessee football star, per Collyn Taylor. Take a look at what Smith had to say.

“Cam Smith on his trash talking with Jalin Hyatt: “There ain’t much trash talk when it’s only one way.””

The Tennessee Volunteers came into their game with one of the best offenses in the college football scene. Jalin Hyatt’s receiving was a big part of their success, with his ability to get long yardage coming in clutch. Against the South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt’s deep ball prowess was nowhere to be seen, as he only got 6 catches for 65 yards.

This is now the second time in three games where Hyatt was limited to under 100 yards on around 6 to 7 catches. The last time this happened was against the third-ranked Georgia defense. This might be a bit worrying for Tennessee football fans heading into the last few weeks of the season.

The Tennessee Volunteers finish their College Football Playoff push next week with a date against Vanderbilt. Securing a a win here could give them the final push they need to make it to the final dance.