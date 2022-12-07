By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

After a standout season for Texas A&M football, running back Devon Achane has made a major decision for his playing future. Via his Instagram account, Achane announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a statement, Achane said, “Thank you for everything, 12th man. I’m grateful for what you all have done for me. It’s a blessing to have been part of this great university. I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Achane, a former 4-star recruit, has excelled in each of the last two seasons for Texas A&M football. The shifty halfback ran for 910 yards and nine touchdowns last year, then broke his own rushing career-high with 1,102 yards on the ground in 2022.

But Devon Achane is more than just a running back. He has good hands, having hauled in at least 24 receptions in each of the last two seasons.

The Texas A&M football back has also been an explosive kick returner, tallying 300-plus return yards and a touchdown in each of the last two years.

Plays like this one show just how explosive Achane can be when he gets into space. He will undoubtedly draw interest in the NFL Draft, given his versatility and explosiveness.

In addition to his contributions to the Texas A&M football program, Devon Achane also ran track for the university.

Somehow, the Aggies will have to replace Achane in the backfield. As of now, backups Amari Daniels and Le’Veon Moss are the projected backs, but the transfer portal is heating up, lending to plenty of opportunities.