A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Tyreek Hill’s competitiveness knows no boundaries. Whether it’s on the field or on the negotiation table, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is going to fight for an advantage.

Take for example what he recently revealed during an appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB in which he said that seeing Christian Kirk ink a huge deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year was a factor in his decision to ask for a trade om the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Christian Kirk got a crazy deal,” Tyreek Hill told former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter on the show. “He signed the deal and like he surpassed me, and I’m like, bro, I compete on the field, and I also compete on the business out of this, too. So, I’m not going to let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me. I’m just not.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyreek Hill, who was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round (165th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, decided to send him to the Dolphins via a trade in March 2022 before he signed a four-year contract extension worth $120 million with his new team. A little over a week before Hill inked that deal, Kirk signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars worth $72 million.

The money the Dolphins invested in Tyreek Hill has been totally worth it so far, as the wide receiver just posted a career-high 1,710 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns on 119 receptions — another career-best — with a 70 percent catch rate in 17 games during his first year with the Dolphins in 2022.