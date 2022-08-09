3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022

The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the roster after the blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But perhaps the most surprising move from Miami’s front office was dismissing head coach Brian Flores. After a shaky start, Flores led the team to two consecutive seasons over .500, the first time for the team in nearly 20 years.

To replace Flores, the Dolphins brought in Mike McDaniel. He has more than a decade of experience in the NFL, but as a first-time head coach, it will be interesting to see what he can bring to the table in Miami.

Recently, McDaniel and the Dolphins released their first depth chart of the season, and some of the roster placements might come as a surprise for Miami fans. With that being said, here are the three biggest surprises from McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart.

Biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart

3. Defensive back rankings

One of the most interesting battles to watch out for in Miami’s preseason is at defensive back.

Brandon Jones should be the starting safety along with second-year man Jevon Holland. But with the cornerback position, the presumed starter Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list. With the former Pro Bowler out, who will take his role in the meantime?

It seems that Nik Needham will be taking over as a starter alongside Xavien Howard. But after Needham is where the competition gets interesting. Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams are both returners and could be the first options off the bench. However, recent addition Keion Crossen appears in front of Williams and is the second-stringer just like Igbinoghene.

Crossen was expected to be more present on the special teams unit, so having him this high on the chart is quite surprising. Igbinoghene and Williams are still young at the age of 22, and with the veteran Jones out, this is probably their biggest chance of taking a leap and becoming more important parts of the team’s defense. But if the depth chart reveals something, they will have to battle once again to show they can earn the role of second-stringers before earning more snaps.

2. Rookie Erik Ezukanma is just the fifth-stringer

Tyreek Hill will pair with Jaylen Waddle, who broke the record of receptions by a rookie with 104. Waddle finished with 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns.

Still, the Dolphins selected another wideout in the 2022 NFL Draft. Out of Texas Tech, the team picked Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round. He received back-to-back All-Big 12 honors and had over 700 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons in college.

So far, the rookie has been quite impressive and is showing that he can earn meaningful snaps right away.

Tua putting it up for Erik Ezukanma and letting him make a play🔥 The rookie has done nothing but show out so far in camp‼️ pic.twitter.com/bE9oDnJaQ2 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) August 3, 2022

With trade rumors surrounding Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr., it comes as a surprise that Ezukanma is just the fifth-stringer in the wide receiver department. His training camp highlights are something to note on and his work with deep balls from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be very beneficial.

Still, the choice of leaving him that deep on the depth chart had to surprise fans who are getting excited to see the rookie in action. If trades happen, expect Ezukanma to make a big jump.

1. 2 Starting Running Backs

As expected, Chase Edmonds is listed as a starter on the Dolphins’ first depth chart. One of the team’s most noticeable acquisitions of the offseason, the former Arizona Cardinal comes to Florida after signing a two-year deal worth $12.6 million. In his last year in Arizona, Edmonds finished the season with a career-high 592 rushing yards for two touchdowns. He also added 311 yards through the air on 43 catches.

The investment and his recent numbers seem to indicate that Edmonds would be the RB1 for the Dolphins. However, McDaniel opted to list two starting running backs on his first depth chart with the team.

Raheem Mostert, the other starter, comes on a one-year deal after spending five and a half seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2019, the best season of his career, Mostert rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding 180 receiving yards for two scores.

But in 2021, the journeyman suffered a serious knee injury during San Francisco’s season opener. He ended up missing the rest of the season.

Because of all that, it is interesting that McDaniel had both players listed as starters to begin the season. Mostert is just now returning from his injury, while Edmunds required some good money to join the team. This is a competition that fans should keep an eye on, and don’t be surprised if there is only one starter by Week 1.