Who we looking at, Dolfans?

The Miami Dolphins had a rollercoaster ride in the 2023 NFL season. Their campaign culminated in an 11-6 record and a notable Wild Card Round appearance that ended in defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Right now, the team is setting its sights on the 2024 NFL Draft to capitalize on its momentum. In this early look at the draft, we'll delve into four prospective targets for the Dolphins. These players have the potential to enhance the Dolphins' roster and contribute to their continued ascent in the league.

Recapping the Dolphins' 2023 NFL Season

Under the leadership of head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins secured a postseason berth for the second consecutive year in the 2023-24 campaign. The recent season proved to be more prosperous than its predecessor in various aspects. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa maintained good health throughout and had a standout season. He achieved the best statistical performance of his career. Additionally, his connection with wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw the latter approach the coveted 2,000-yard mark. Too bad they fell just short in the end.

Despite the successes, there is acknowledgment that there's work to be done during the upcoming offseason. Coach McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier face the challenge of reloading the roster for another playoff push in the next season.

The Dolphins' Draft Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dolphins are armed with just six draft picks. Notably, a 2024 fourth-round pick was traded to the Denver Broncos as part of the Bradley Chubb deal. In addition, a third-round pick was forfeited due to suspected tampering involving Sean Payton and Tom Brady. However, Miami does possess an additional sixth-round pick acquired from the Dan Feeney trade with the Chicago Bears.

Here we will look at the players that the Miami Dolphins can look at as way too early targets in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

In the scenario where the Dolphins opt for a strategic rather than a best-player-available approach on the opening night of the draft, focusing on an offensive or defensive lineman emerges as the most pragmatic choice. The team is in dire need of a reliable long-term presence on the offensive interior. As such, the draft promises some intriguing prospects.

Cooper Beebe stands out as one of the highest-rated interior linemen in this draft class. A forceful presence inside, Beebe excels as a run blocker. He has showcased the ability to displace defenders and create lanes in the running game. In over nearly 2,000 snaps as a college guard, the Kansas State standout allowed just one sack. This demonstrated his remarkable technical prowess in pass protection. Sure, the individual efforts of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert often masked the struggles of the Dolphins' interior line. However, Beebe could provide a solution to bolster this crucial area.

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Injuries have plagued the Dolphins' pass-rushing unit throughout the latter half of the 2023 NFL season. With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb set to return from significant injuries next season, securing a player like Chop Robinson serves as valuable insurance for the Dolphins. He would surely add much-needed depth to this team's pass rush corps.

CHOP 🪓 Chop Robinson sacks his former QB We sure are glad you made Happy Valley your new home 🦁#WeAre | @chopyoungbull pic.twitter.com/VHtRP8NS3g — White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) November 12, 2022

Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia

If Miami does not intend to select consecutive interior linemen in the first two rounds of this mock draft, the Dolphins might find it wise to do so if Sedrick Van Pran remains available in the second round. Acquiring Van Pran could facilitate moving Liam Eichenberg to his more natural position at guard. With only two interior linemen currently signed through the next season, doubling up on this position appears to be a sensible move for Miami.

Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Entering the draft after declaring in early January, fifth-year senior Tykee Smith could attract considerable interest in the middle rounds. In this mock draft, he falls to the fifth round. This presents the Dolphins with a bargain for their defense. Although undersized, Smith exhibits commendable physicality and playmaking ability. Ideally, he would offer back-end depth and contribute to special teams in the early stages of his NFL career. This makes him a valuable addition to the Dolphins' roster.

Looking Ahead

As the Miami Dolphins eagerly anticipate the 2024 NFL Draft, the franchise faces critical decisions that could shape its future success. They could examine potential targets, such as the formidable Cooper Beebe to fortify the offensive line. There's also Chop Robinson, who can improve the pass rush, and the versatile Sedrick Van Pran to bolster the interior. Tykee Smith could also go Miami's way to enhance the secondary. Targeting these players showcases a strategic approach to addressing key roster needs.

Remember that the Dolphins' 2023 season hinted at their potential, but with the challenges ahead, the 2024 draft emerges as a pivotal moment. By judiciously selecting from this pool of promising talents, Miami aims to solidify its position as a contender and build upon the foundation laid in the previous season under the guidance of Coach Mike McDaniel. As the draft day approaches, the Dolphins, armed with a limited number of picks, must navigate the selections wisely to set the stage for continued success in the fiercely competitive landscape of the NFL.