The Miami Dolphins are a team on the rise after making a playoff appearance last season. Miami acquired star wide receiver Tyreek Hill last offseason, which helped the offense improve drastically.

Hill’s talent allowed Jaylen Waddle to play even better, creating an elite wide-receiver duo. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also had a great season, but unfortunately, he suffered multiple concussions. Those concussions have put his health in question for next season. While Dolphins fans would love to see Tagovailoa back on the field, his health is of the utmost importance. If Tagovailoa is able to play, he showed that he played well this season. His fifth-year option was picked up by Miami, which shows they have confidence in him as their quarterback of the future.

Outside of Tagovailoa, the Dolphins need to make some upgrades to compete with the rest of the AFC. While Miami has a talented roster, it won’t be easy to get back to the postseason. There are established contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. There are also teams on the rise, like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. The New York Jets could also take a jump if they are able to get a deal done to acquire star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

There are other teams that could take a jump next season, which makes it more important for Miami to improve its roster. Free agency and the draft will be how they improve their roster. The Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick, as it was taken away due to violating the integrity of the game by contacting Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton when they were under contract by other teams.

Miami will have to do well drafting outside of the first round to upgrade their roster.

With that said, here is why the combine star Jack Campbell is the perfect fit for the Dolphins roster in the NFL Draft.

Jack Campbell is a perfect fit for the Dolphins’ roster

Linebacker is one of the biggest needs that the Dolphins need to address. Campbell is one of the top inside linebackers and should be available around Miami’s second-round pick. He had a great performance at the combine, which boosted his draft stock.

Campbell is an inside linebacker from the Iowa Hawkeyes that would be a good fit in the middle for the Dolphins defense. He has a big frame at 6’5” and 249 pounds while still having solid speed, with a 4.65 40-yard dash.

Campbell is a good run-stopper, as he is great at finding his run fit. He is also solid in zone coverage and has shown that he can match up against in-line tight ends. Campbell has some great strengths but has room to develop. He needs to improve his man coverage, and if he does, he could develop into a great inside linebacker. Campbell is already a solid prospect, but if he can improve his weaknesses, he could be an anchor for the Dolphins’ defense for years.

Miami may not have a first-round pick, but they can still make some great picks in the draft to improve their roster. If Campbell is available in the second round, he would be a great fit to bring to the roster.

The Dolphins have a big season ahead, and this offseason could determine how far they go.