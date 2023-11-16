Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel does not give one single damn about any of our fantasy football lineups

It's pretty easy to tell that Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a guy who is living his life's dream. Just look at the way he remains unapologetically and fearlessly authentic, cracking jokes in good times, and coming clean about the rough times in his life, all while thriving at one of the most stressful and demanding positions in all of sports. It's a great story, and McDaniel will be a great figure for the NFL to promote and push as one of the non-player faces of the league. Just don't ask him a question that could be even loosely tied to fantasy football. Then you leave yourself open for McDaniel to (playfully) come after you (h/t Cameron Wolfe X account, NFL Network.

Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane (knee) practiced again looking fast and fluid. Optimism on Achane being activated to play Sunday vs. Raiders. Fantasy football users, my attempt to gather info on Achane’s expected workload was sniped by HC Mike McDaniel today. Take a look 😂 pic.twitter.com/RqfVChCJpj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 15, 2023

After recording only one carry in the Dolphins first two games of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, rookie running back De'Von Achane became one of the top fantasy football assets seemingly overnight, rushing for 455 yards and 5 touchdowns (plus two receiving touchdowns) on only 37 carries in the next three games. Now, as Achane ramps up his comeback attempt after missing four games due to a knee sprain, McDaniel claims his rookie running back was looking “untackleable” in practice on Monday, and that unless there's a setback, he should be good to go on Sunday when the Dolphins host the suddenly surging Las Vegas Raiders.

As we head into week 11, the Raiders are currently 29th in rushing yards allowed, which means the duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane could be due for another big day. Fantasy owners, adjust your lineups accordingly.