Former Miami Dolphins running back and two-time Super Bowl champion Mercury Morris has died at the age of 77. Morris' son, Troy-Jeffery Morris, announced his father's passing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday morning, and the Dolphins later confirmed the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene “Mercury” Morris, legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family, at the age of 77,” his family wrote in a statement. “Known for his electrifying speed and dynamic play, Mercury was a cornerstone of the Dolphins' historic 1972 undefeated season and a two-time Super Bowl champion. His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football's greats.

“Beyond the field, Mercury was a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami.”

Morris was one of the stars of the 1972 Miami Dolphins team that went undefeated — still the only team to do so — and won Super Bowl VII. That season, Morris rushed for 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he and Larry Csonka became the first pair of teammates in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

During his career, Morris was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns during both of the Dolphins' championship seasons in 1972 and 1973. In eight NFL seasons, Morris rushed for 4,133 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Morris and Csonka formed two legs of the Dolphins' three-headed monster at running back in the 1970s under head coach Don Shula. Those two and Jim Kiick helped the Dolphins run for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns during their undefeated season.