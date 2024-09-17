Since moving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to injured reserve, the Miami Dolphins have made three moves to bolster their roster.

Now that Skylar Thompson is the starter under center, the Dolphins needed a new backup. Instead of re-signing Mike White, who was with the team last year and was with the team in the preseason, Miami signed former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, who filled in for an injured Lamar Jackson during the 2022 season.

Thompson went 8-for-14 for 80 yards when subbed in for Tagovailoa against the Bills. The 27-year-old has just one touchdown pass in his career.

In addition, the team cut WR Robbie Chosen (formerly Robby Anderson) and added OT Jackson Carman to its practice squad. Carman was a 2021 second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, who the team waived in August.

The 2024 season is far from over for Dolphins, Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa is scheduled to see neurologists for evaluations soon and has no plans to retire, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decisions about his playing, his health, they will be driving the process,” Rapaport said. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire. In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

In the meantime, the Dolphins are full speed ahead for their upcoming schedule and getting the ball in the hands of De'Von Achane. Head coach Mike McDaniel has already given the ball to him 46 times in the Dolphins' first two games, and discussed the running back with ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“It's hard not to give guys opportunities who are thirsting for the ball and doing something with it,” McDaniel said. “All he's done is give us more reasons to give him the ball.”

McDaniel continued his thoughts on Achane, per transcripts available on the Dolphins' official site.

“I thought De’Von really showed some really cool professional growth in a short week,” McDaniel said. “He was in the training room non-stop, trying to take advantage of this opportunity. He knew we had already taken a shot at that position so what he was able to do tonight, I thought he performed very well.

“The only reason he was able to have the opportunity was because he really went all in, and in the process showed his teammates how much he can be counted on. He was literally living in the training room to get out there. I thought it was a cool individual piece of growth in an otherwise pretty miserable experience.”

McDaniel and the Dolphins travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Sunday, September 22 at 4:05 p.m. EST.