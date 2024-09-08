The Miami Dolphins are -3.5 favorites in their first game of the year, but the team will be without wide receiver Malik Washington. Their 2024 sixth-round pick, Washington, will not play because of a quadriceps injury. The former University of Virginia standout was limited during Wednesday and Thursday practices but did not practice Friday. In his place, the Dolphins elevated veteran journeyman receiver Robbie Chosen (formerly Robby Anderson) to the active roster for their Week 1 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chosen played nine games in 2023 with the Dolphins but hardly saw any usage. He caught four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, and 68 of those yards came on a single big play in Week 3, the matchup where Miami beat Denver by 50 points, 70-20.

The 31-year-old doesn't seem to be a factor anymore. Since catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers, Chosen has seen his numbers steadily decline while playing for three different teams.

The Dolphins' three starting receivers are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with Braxton Berrios in the slot. Miami also has Grant DuBose, a 2023 seventh-rounder who was a waiver claim after being waived by the Green Bay Packers.

What to expect from Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the rest of the Dolphins offense

For all that's made about Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, this Malik Washington injury underscores how little depth the Dolphins have at wide receiver. If Hill or Waddle takes a snap off or needs a breather, the next WR up is Robbie Chosen. That seems like a steep dropoff in talent.

Miami does have a ton of weapons and they've alluded to using De'Von Achane as a receiver, per David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel.

“Just me lining up at different positions, as far as like receiver, running routes and stuff,” Achane said during the team’s mandatory minicamp. That’s something that we’re doing different this year, so that’s something that I’ve been doing in the offseason.”

Even if it's on short to intermediate routes, getting the ball in the dynamic playmaker's hands has to be a priority, no matter his position.

“I got some of the best receivers in the room here,” Achane said. “During OTAs, I was going out there running routes with them when they weren’t here. I did that with them. Basically, why not? Our receiver room is one of the greatest, and if I want to do the stuff they want me to do, might as well take tips and learn from them.”

Both Hill and Waddle can post huge stats at any given time. Waddle only had three 100+ yard games in 2023, and six in 2022. Hill had eight 100+ yard games in 2023 and seven in 2022. They must stay healthy and effective to keep defenses honest and both will be used to their full potential in the Dolphins' Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars.