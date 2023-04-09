ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Los Angeles Rams icon Aaron Donald and Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel were seen exchanging pleasantries during UFC 287.

Aaron Donald and Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel at #UFC287 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cGbJ153aki — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 9, 2023

It’s a harmless show of respect from one NFL figure to another. But given that it’s the Dolphins and the UFC 287 venue being in Miami, it’s no surprise that fans were thinking something could be cooking.

The Dolphins have already had their 2023 first-round pick stripped along with a $1.5 million fine over tampering allegations involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton. A few were humorously calling for a double down of that punishment and take their 2024 pick too.

Sources are telling me the Dolphins are going to lose their 2024 First Round Pick due to this illegal tampering. — The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 9, 2023

Tampering. Take away 2024 1st round pick too — JetLife (@Cmonbrother7) April 9, 2023

Others sympathized with the Rams, who have fallen from grace after winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago. They’ve already traded All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins. Could Aaron Donald be next if he so chooses?

Sean McVay rn pic.twitter.com/nTGUWmNUWg — Pumpkin Escobar (@ThatGuyEdub) April 9, 2023

Rams front office rn: pic.twitter.com/kyRPSqJaR5 — Ernest Vasquez (@ErnestVasquezJr) April 9, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Dolphins fans are all-in on Mike McDaniel potentially making an elevator pitch to the Rams superstar. Miami already has a solid pass rush, but adding arguably the greatest defender of the current generation would turn them into the NFL’s most fearsome edge attackers.

Do yo thing Mike get him to Miami lol — Phillip Renje (@P_Renje1213) April 9, 2023

Losers in these comments calling this tampering. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Keith mcclendon (@KeithMcclendo55) April 9, 2023

In all seriousness, it’s probably just some friendly conversations among two NFL titans, one on the field and one on the sidelines. The Dolphins saw their season tumble down in 2022 after a hot start, but look to make some noise in 2023 with a hopefully healthy Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. A clean bill of health is probably at the top of their wish list for next season, but an Aaron Donald surprise likely wouldn’t be far behind.