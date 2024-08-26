The Miami Dolphins were afflicted by injury last year, and unfortunately, the same will be said for the start of the 2024-25 NFL campaign. Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of opening kickoff and will therefore miss at least the first four games of the season, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Fellow linebacker Cameron Goode and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn will join him on the PUP list. Chubb suffered a torn ACL in a blowout New Year's Eve loss to the Baltimore Ravens last season, costing him a chance to lead Miami's defense to a thrilling playoffs run. His presence was sorely missed in both a divisional title clash with the Buffalo Bills and an AFC Wild Card showdown versus the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The early portion of the Dolphins' schedule is not too daunting, as it begins with matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, but a shorthanded squad could certainly face some problems before the Week 6 bye. If Chubb misses more than the mandatory four games, then a bitter end to the 2023-24 season may also tarnish this one.

The No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has played a key role in Miami earning consecutive playoff berths for the first time in two decades. He recorded 11.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 73 combined tackles and 11 tackles for loss in 16 games last season. Since Goode is sidelined with a late-season injury of his own, linebacker depth could be a serious concern for this team. These latest roster decisions also have consequences for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense, both in direct and indirect ways.

Dolphins might have to make big adjustments

Isaiah Wynn is a dependable pass protector who did not allow a sack in the seven games he played for the Dolphins before suffering a quadriceps injury last October. His ongoing absence only makes the offensive line a greater source of distress for fans. Moreover, there is a possibility that injured wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is placed on the PUP list too, giving head coach Mike McDaniel another potential headache to overcome.

An inactive Bradley Chubb figures to place more pressure on Tagovailoa as well. Despite leading the NFL in passing yards and staying on the field for all of last season (4,624), there are still people who doubt the former national champion's ability to shine in a marquee matchup. Considering the squad has holes on both sides of the ball, he may be asked to do even more in the immediate future.

Though, that also means Tagovailoa can effectively silence the critics by guiding Miami through the adversity. The Dolphins need to help him out by doing everything they can to mitigate these losses. Assuming they can keep their footing through September, fans could be treated to a more complete and battle-tested team this year.