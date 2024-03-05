A few years ago, Tyreek Hill made the decision to leave the Kansas City Chiefs for the Miami Dolphins, and he recently revealed that the decision to go to the Dolphins revolved around family and the ability to build a brand.
“It was a family decision man it was just one of those, what's going to be the better long-term situation for my family, really to all of us, so we looked at it as far as, if we go to Miami it's going to be a new community obviously and you're looking into getting into the whole brand space,” Tyreek Hill said on the Pivot Podcast. “The brand space in KC is already taken over let's be real, Pat, Kelce, they already took that over. So you have to look at it as an aspect of, okay, while you're playing and then after you're done playing is there a certain area of space you would like to take over and I was like Miami's perfect. I got family in Miami and there's so many opportunities in Miami especially if we start winning.”
Hill has produced great numbers with the Dolphins, putting up over 1,700 yards in each of his two seasons with the team, but the postseason success has not been there. Obviously, the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls since then.
It will be interesting to see if Hill can win a second Super Bowl ring in his career by helping the Dolphins get oer the hump during his time with the team.