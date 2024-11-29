The Miami Dolphins surprised many by not activating veteran edge rusher Shaq Barrett after he expressed interest in returning from retirement. Head coach Mike McDaniel explained the decision following the team's 30-17 Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“The timing wasn’t necessarily ideal,” McDaniel explained, as reported by Adam Beasley on X, formerly Twitter. He added that the current roster influenced the decision. “The players we have right now have earned the right to be on it.”

Barrett, who unexpectedly retired before training camp, contacted the Dolphins earlier this week, expressing his readiness to return for the remainder of the 2024 season. However, Miami ultimately declined to activate him by the NFL’s Thursday deadline, meaning he will not play this season. The Dolphins also opted to keep Barrett on the Reserve/Retired list, ensuring his contract will roll over to 2025, should he choose to play next year.

Dolphins defense struggling in 2024 with the absence of Shaq Barrett

McDaniel emphasized that the decision wasn’t about keeping Barrett away from other teams or posturing. “It wasn’t any measured situation like that,” McDaniel said. “It was more of where we are at, and let’s look at our roster.”

Barrett’s potential return had sparked intrigue, especially given the Dolphins' recent struggles with depth at the edge rusher position. The Dolphins placed Tyus Bowser on injured reserve earlier this week and while rookie Chop Robinson has performed admirably, questions remain about the pass rush's ability to sustain pressure during the season's critical stretch.

Barrett retired just months after signing a free-agent deal with the Dolphins, a move that reportedly left the organization frustrated. His brief tenure in Miami followed a 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he recorded four sacks in 16 games—far from his peak performance in prior years.

While Barrett’s return might have offered depth, questions lingered about how quickly the 31-year-old could reacclimate to game speed after months away from the field. The Dolphins’ reluctance to activate him suggests they were unwilling to gamble on his readiness. In the meantime, Miami’s pass rush has improved in recent weeks, with Robinson and Mohamed Kamara stepping up. Bradley Chubb, still recovering from an injury, could return before the season’s end, bolstering the defensive front.

For now, Barrett remains sidelined, with his focus potentially shifting to the 2025 season. Whether he suits up for the Dolphins next year remains uncertain, but for the 2024 campaign, McDaniel made it clear that Miami is moving forward with the roster they have.