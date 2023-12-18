Sets overall team record for TDs as well as rushing TDs

The Dolphins appeared to have a battle on their hands when they took on the Jets in Week 15. Star wideout Tyreek Hill (ankle) was unavailable, and the Jets were coming off a 30-6 triumph over the Houston Texans. Nevertheless, Miami was in top form against their division rivals. The Dolphins registered a 30-0 triumph that saw Raheem Mostert break a pair of long-standing team records.

Raheem Mostert on Dolphins TD record and rushing TD record: It means a lot. I felt like I was doing a terrible job today and wasn’t running it good enough. So a lot of highs and lows today. pic.twitter.com/TEVPJRxy8t — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 17, 2023

Mostert has been a touchdown machine for the Dolphins this season. He scored 2 more in the win over the Jets. The running back set a team record with 20 touchdowns this season, breaking the record set by Mark Clayton in 1984.

His first touchdown was a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and it was his 17th rushing touchdown of the season. That touchdown broke the team record that had been set by Ricky Williams in 2002.

Mostert did not have a huge statistical game, as he had 15 carries for 42 yards. He had mixed feelings about his performance against the Jets.

“It means a lot,” Mostert said. “I felt like I was doing a terrible job today and wasn’t running it good enough. So a lot of highs and lows today.”

Mostert said the record meant a lot to him because Williams had been one of his favorite players as a youngster. He grew up idolizing the power running back.

In addition to Raheem Mostert, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led the Miami Dolphins offense.

Tagovailoa completed 21 of 24 passes for 214 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. Waddle was targeted 9 times by the Dolphins quarterback and he caught 8 passes for 142 yards and a 60-yard TD reception.