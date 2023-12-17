Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross goes viral after doing the Jaylen Waddle touchdown celebration.

The Miami Dolphins have one of the most electric offenses in the league right now and they put it on full display on Sunday against the New York Jets. Even with Tyreek Hill ruled out, Miami is getting it done with Jaylen Waddle leading the way.

Waddle, who is a superstar wide receiver in his own right, torched the Jets for a 60-yard touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa threw a beautiful ball and Waddle was just too fast for the defense.

TUA THROWS A 60-YARD TD BOMB TO JAYLEN WADDLE 🤯 Dolphins go up 17-0 vs. the Jets.pic.twitter.com/bSAkWDmses — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

That play is enough to get football fans pumped up. However, nobody was quite as happy as Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross. Right after the touchdown was made, Ross was seen in the stands doing Jaylen Waddles' touchdown dance. It wasn't perfect, but it was hilarious, nonetheless.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hit the waddle celebration after Jaylen Waddle's 60-yard TD 🐧😅 (via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/5KjJT0lc3V https://t.co/AtXXmik5Gy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Usually we see team owners high-fiving people around them. Or simply applauding a play while sipping on some alcohol. But not Stephen Ross. The Dolphins owner looks ready to party it up with the players on the sideline.

And he might as well. The Dolphins have looked like one of the best teams in the league most of the season. Their speed is unmatched and they cause headaches for opposing defenses. Meanwhile, the defense has stepped up this season and have played at an extremely high level.

Maybe Stephen Ross will do the Waddle more often moving forward. In fact, the entire stadium should be doing Jaylen Waddle's touchdown celebration after every time he scores. With that said, look for the Dolphins offense to remain one of the best through the playoffs.