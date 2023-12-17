Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins spoke about a rebound performance against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans last week with a 30-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and pass rusher Bradley Chubb had a lot to say regarding his effort after receiving a lot of criticism from the loss last week.

“I wasn't happy with last week,” Bradley Chubb said, bia Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “The infamous play. I was hard on myself. We answered the call. You hear all the noise about is this Dolphins team for real. We locked in.”

The Dolphins moved to 10-4 on the season with the win, as they try to close out the season with the AFC South title. Chubb credited head coach Mike McDaniel in helping him bounce back this week.

“Mike McDaniel helps me keep the big picture alive,” Chubb said, via Schad. “Whatever I can do to help this team is my focus. I have competition with myself. I give God the glory for that performance.”

Chubb made sure to credit his Dolphins teammates as well, as the team totaled 22 pressures.

“We've got some big dawgs that have got to eat,” Chubb said, via Schad. “The team is right where it needs to be.”

The Dolphins will finish the year with three huge games against the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. Those three games will go a long way towards determining where the Dolphins will sit come playoff time. It could be the No. 1 seed, or it could be a wild card spot.