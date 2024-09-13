The Miami Dolphins have a big problem to deal with after their clash against the Buffalo Bills. A lot of people just thought that this would be a slugfest between Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen. However, Mike McDaniel had to deal with a bigger headache than just schemes and rotations. His signal caller yet again went down and it was the same injury that he kept sustaining in the past.

Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined in the middle of the Dolphins and Bills clash due to a concussion. Mike McDaniel immediately pulled his quarterback out and plugged Skylar Thompson. A lot of fans were worried about what was happening to the signal caller. Some of them even aired their emotions on social media after seeing the Dolphins star go down with the same injury again.

“Tua, just slide bro. FCCCCCCKKKK. Really hope Tua is ok, but he’s gotta seriously think about shutting it down. I H8 saying this. His concussions are getting worse and worse and he’s a young man with his entire life ahead of him,” Shannon Sharpe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This very same sentiment of urging the Dolphins quarterback to hang it up echoed all throughout, “At what point do people around Tua have serious conversations about him hanging it up? This is so tough to watch over and over again with him.”

Some were even convincing Mike McDaniel and the front office to find a replacement already, “Fins will need to discuss finding another QB for their near future. Tua just can’t continue doing this. Let’s see how this year plays out.”

Others still had hope but still wanted Tagovailoa to take more precautions, “Guardian caps are going to be expedited now for use by everyone in-game.”

What were Tua Tagovailoa's numbers before going down in the Bills vs. Dolphins game?

The Dolphins signal caller was clearly going toe-to-toe against Josh Allen on Thursday Night Football. Tagovailoa completed 17 out of his 25 passing attempts for 145 passing yards. However, his efficiency was down in the dump. He could not find his receivers well which led to him getting picked off thrice in this game. He did get a touchdown but it was not at all enough to get them close.

Throughout the four quarters of this game, Tagovailoa was also sacked twice. This resulted in the Dolphins' quarterback getting clearly banged up and unable to dart passes properly. Hopefully, he recovers fast and that Mike McDaniel along with the rest of the organization decides what's best for his future.